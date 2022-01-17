January 2022 Full Moon Time, Date, Viewing Guide: How to Photograph the Ice Moon With Your Phone

For those who missed last month's full Moon, NASA has explained in detail the best time and date to watch the January 2022 full moon--the first of the year.

To remember it, there are also some useful Moon photography tips to capture the so-called Ice Moon.

January 2022 Full Moon

On January 17 at 6:48 p.m. EST, the first full moon of the year will appear, per Live Science.

In addition to this, NASA explained that the January 2022 full moon, which is called by the Farmer's Almanac "Wolf Moon," will be visible to the naked eye for three days, from Sunday evening (Jan. 16) through Wednesday morning (Jan. 19).

Apart from the said name, it is also well-known as the Ice Moon, which fitting for the season. While in Europe, it is known as the Moon following Yule, a reference to the pre-Christian holiday of Yule, which dates to the fifth century among Germanic people.

Last January 14 at 4:27 a.m. EST, this Moon also passed close to its apogee, per NASA.

For those who do not know, apogee means it is located in the furthest distance from Earth. Whenever the Moon is at apogee, it contains a less gravitational force, resulting in lower tides or less variance in the high or low tide level, per MoonConnection.com.

January 2022 Full Moon Viewing Guides

During its appearance on January 17, Pollux, the brighter of the twins in the constellation Gemini, will be visible around the full Moon.

On January 19, the planet Saturn will be seen above the horizon when evening twilight finishes. Additionally, Saturn will be visible for a few more evenings before twilight ends. In early February, Saturn will pass on the far side of the Sun as seen from Earth.

How to Photograph the Ice Moon With Your Phone

Since it is the first full Moon of the year, numerous people are wanting to know more about Moon photography.

In order to capture this, CBC reported that there are some equipment that you must know to have a perfectly nice shot of the Moon. The said equipment includes a fully charged smartphone and a tripod. Aside from these, there are other optional gears that you must know such as an app, an extra camera lens, and a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

Once you have the following equipment, the next important thing you need to consider is the timing and location. Since Ice Moon will peak at 6:48 p.m. EST, it is worth noting that you must be in a perfect location before the stated time.

In case you do not have any idea of a perfect spot, the following places could help you have perfect Moon photography.

You should consider going to an open location including parks or parking lots. Through this, it may help you avoid unwanted trees and structures covering your shot.

You must also consider elevated locations such as your apartment's rooftop or balcony.

Shorelines are also one of the best places for Moon photography.

After finding your perfect spot, you must now proceed to set up the photography equipment you have. Once set up, open the camera app then turn off the camera flash. In terms of the photo composition, you must think of a unique style you wish for the image outcome.

If you already have the outcome you want in mind, start zooming in on your camera. However, it is worth noting that the more you zoom, the lower the resolution you will have.

Then long-press the Moon on-screen to pop up the brightness option. From there, you can manually adjust the brightness by sliding it up and down. Once satisfied with the brightness, tap the circular button to capture it.

