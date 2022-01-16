Elon Musk Warns "100% Chance" of Mass Extinction Because of the Sun; But There's a Solution

Due to the expansion of the Sun, Elon Musk tweeted that there is a "100 percent" possibility of mass extinction. With that being stated, Musk offered a solution of making human life multi-planetary.

According to Twitter user @Rainmaker1973, intense natural disasters have triggered tragic biodiversity extinction five times during the history of life on Earth. However, several researchers now believe that a sixth mass extinction is beginning, this time triggered completely by human actions.

Surprised by this fact, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied to the tweet that there is a guaranteed chance that all species will become extinct due to the expansion of the Sun.

There is a 💯 chance of *all* species extinction due to expansion of the sun, unless humanity makes life multiplanetary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

For background information, the Twitter content which Musk replied to was from Phys.org, stating that strong evidence suggests the world's biodiversity is currently undergoing its sixth mass extinction.

To further emphasize, biologists from the University of Hawai'i at Mnoa and the Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle in Paris, France, published a detailed evaluation of evidence for this continuing extinction event.

Lead author of the study Robert Cowie stated through Phys.org that "Drastically increased rates of species extinctions and declining abundances of many animal and plant populations are well documented, yet some deny that these phenomena amount to mass extinction."

Cowie also emphasized that this denial is rooted in a biased view of the situation that highlights mammals and birds while ignoring invertebrates, which represent a significant percentage of biodiversity.

For those who are curious to know more about invertebrates, Britannica stated that these make up more than 90 percent of all existing animal species. Sea urchins, earthworms, sponges, jellyfish, lobsters, crabs, insects, spiders, snails, clams and squid are among the species found worldwide.

Since it appears that these species have a huge percentage of existence in the world, it is worth noting that including them was essential in confirming the fact that we are currently in the sixth mass extinction.

The lead author of the study also explained that people are the only creature capable of manipulating the environment on a large scale.

"We are not just another species evolving in the face of external influences. In contrast, we are the only species that has conscious choice regarding our future and that of Earth's biodiversity," Cowie furthered.

On the other hand, it appears that the South African-born business mogul has a solution for the extinction warning

Elon Musk's Solution Amid Extinction Warning

According to Daily Star, throughout his career, Elon Musk wanted to make human life "multi-planetary," and SpaceX has made this a priority.

SpaceX's ambitious goals to develop Starship, a high-tech rocket with Raptor engines that will be more powerful than any other in the world, are based on a desire to occupy and live on Mars.

While the world's richest man keeps himself busy with SpaceX initiatives, he rarely gives the public any timelines. However, when podcast presenter Lex Fridman questioned Musk on how long it will take SpaceX to land a human on Mars, Musk eventually provided a timeframe.

According to him, there is a possibility that it would be about five to 10 years.

Explaining the reason behind the long wait, he explained that the necessity to build a Starship is a big obstacle to landing people on Mars.

"We don't just want to have with Mars flags and footprints and not come back for a half-century like we did with the Moon. I think we need to be a multi-planet species," Musk furthered on the podcast through Daily Star.

