Is Your iPhone 13 Glitching? How to Fix Freezing, Crashing Issues

Are you annoyed by your iPhone 13 glitching? Fortunately, there are two simple ways to fix the freezing and crashing issues.

iPhone 13 Glitching Issue

For those who do not know, all iPhone 13 devices are equipped with an A15 bionic processor.

Cnet reported that the A15, like its predecessors, includes two high-performance processing cores for critical operations and four high-efficiency cores for background jobs that do not consume so much battery.

To define its importance, Intel stated that the processor, commonly known as the CPU, gives the device the instructions and processing power it needs to function. The faster your device can finish tasks, the more powerful and updated your CPU is.

In relation to this, the Cupertino-based technology compay claims that the A15 bionic chip is a powerful chip that is better than its other competitors like the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100.

Despite how powerful the chip is, several users are complaining about the iPhone 13 glitching issues they are encountering.

For instance, one Apple user reported that his new iPhone 13 Pro Max has many glitches.

"One being that the keyboard flickers, especially whilst using third party apps. Imessage bubbles also flicker when I hit send. Another strange glitch that happens is Instagram DM notifications won't go away. I've updated the phone to the newest software (iOS 15.1) glitches are still happening," the report continued.

In case you are encountering the same iPhone 13 glitching issue, iKream provided numerous solutions for this.

2 Ways to Fix iPhone 13 Freezing, Crashing Issues

Before proceeding to the following steps, it is important to check if your device currently has the updated iOS version. If not, your device must have the updated operating system first.

In relation to this, iKream shared two solutions to stop the freezing and crashing issues on your device.

2. Close Unused Apps

First, you must close all the running background apps. If the freezes are minimal, such as a lag followed by a freeze, this is most likely due to certain programs that have been left running in the background.

To do so, you should swipe up from the bottom until the center part of the screen. Through this, it will display the applications that are currently operating in the background. To close the unused apps, you must swipe up the apps displayed.

Once no more apps are running, you must double-check the device if the glitching issue stops.

1. Force Restart the iPhone 13

If the said issue continues to persist, the second solution is to force restart the device.

Force restart is essential since it will reset your iPhone's memory. This approach can usually solve a performance-related issue, and it may be enough for your device as well.

To force restart, quickly press then release the volume up button located on the right side of the device. After this, you must also press the volume down button then release it after a few seconds. Immediately after releasing the volume down, long-press the power button for eight seconds.

By doing this, it will force your iPhone to power off and then turn back on.

When you see the Apple logo, let off the Power key and let your device finish the startup process.

Unfortunately, if the issue still occurs, iKream advised you to factory reset your iPhone or just simply fix your device through the recovery mode. Before that, take note that you must back up your files first to avoid data loss.

