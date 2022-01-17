SpaceX Starlink Satellites Launch: How to Watch Falcon 9 Rocket Liftoff Online

A new batch of Starlink internet satellites is scheduled to launch on Tuesday evening. Fans interested can watch it online through selected channels.

About 49 new satellites were supposed to join the Starlink constellation on Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, the company had to postpone the transport mission due to weather conditions on their launch and landing site.

Targeting Monday, January 17 at 7:26 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from LC-39A in Florida — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2022

According to the latest SpaceX tweet, they are "now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 PM ET" if weather conditions are favorable.

With more favorable weather conditions for liftoff and booster recovery, now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2022

Notably, the US Space Force predicts there should be a 95 percent chance of good weather on the date, so the launch could probably proceed as planned.

Where to Watch SpaceX Starlink Satellites Launch

SpaceX typically streams their space missions live, 15 minutes before launch, so fans are recommended to watch early. Fans can watch the launch on SpaceX's official website and YouTube channel.

The upcoming launch is pinned at the top of the "SpaceX Upcoming Launches" tab at the time of writing. Fans interested should click on the "Watch" button to start their livestream.

Fans who prefer the YouTube platform can bookmark the video embedded below. Note that this is a scheduled livestream, so the video should automatically start on the designated timeframe.

Falcon 9 Rocket: Starlink Satellites Mission Details

According to Space, the incoming launch will be SpaceX's third flight for this month. This will also be the 36th dedicated Starlink mission for SpaceX. The space mission will take place on NASA's Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Starlink satellites will be loaded on the SpaceX Falcon 9. Interestingly, this partially reusable launch vehicle is widely recognized for its reliablity with space transportation.

After the launch, fans can look forward to the Falcon 9 retrieval, which will land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. Perharps this landing will also create a sonic boom, similar to its space mission earlier this week.

Starlink Satellites: Internet Service Update

For reference, the Starlink satellites are part of a mega constellation that provides internet service to anyone, anywhere around the world. Its initial constellation is expected to be around 4,400 satellites, which is barely enough coverage to reach the upper hemisphere of the world.

Elon Musk tweeted an update that there should be 1,469 satellites active up to date. He also said that 272 of them are moving in operational orbits between 335 to 348 miles, which is approximately 540 to 560 kilometers from Earth, per Space.

1469 Starlink satellites active

272 moving to operational orbits

Laser links activate soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2022

Hopefully, this new incoming batch of Starlink satellites can help improve the internet service for subscribers on Earth. The newest addition should also be an opportunity for customers to try out this new and growing internet connection.

