'Moon Knight' Trailer, Release Date, Cast and More: Where to Watch New Marvel TV Series?

After a long wait, Marvel Entertainment has finally released the "Moon Knight" trailer, which showcased its main lead in Oscar Isaac. In addition, the said six-part series will be available at Disney Plus.

'Moon Knight' Trailer

In the recent video posted by Marvel Entertainment, they released the first-ever "Moon Knight" trailer, which runs about two minutes.

The trailer started when the main character, played by the American actor Oscar Isaac, talked to a helpline representative to fix his sleeping disorder, explaining that he cannot tell the difference between real life and dreams. In relation to his case, it affects his everyday life including his job.

Additionally, he is also constantly seeing a huge creature in the dark, which is known as the "Moon Knight." The said creature appears to take over Isaac's body at the end of the "Moon Knight" trailer.

As of writing, the trailer has already garnered more than 2 million views and above 370,000 likes.

Upon the trailer's release, numerous Marvel fans shared their opinions on the video. Some of the said fans praised the mummy-like costume used by "Moon Knight."

In addition to the said comments, one YouTube comment stated that "This looks like it's going to be more of a mind trip than all of the other galactic chaos happening in the Marvel Multiverse."

While YouTuber The Caped Watermelon remarked that he tried avoiding trailers but the "Moon Knight" trailer is worth watching, adding that "Tense build up, a few very interesting shots, a chuckle or two and leaves you asking questions. Super hyped for this!"

'Moon Knight' Release Date

Since several Marvel fans have been wanting to know more about its release date, it is worth mentioning that "Moon Knight" was previously revealed as one of Marvel's 2019 projects, per Screen Rant.

Now, the "Moon Knight" release date is seyt on March 30, 2022 for Disney Plus subscribers. Due to the postponement of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" from March 25 to May 6, "Moon Knight" has become the MCU's initial project of the year.

'Moon Knight' Cast

Isaac is originally presented as Steven Grant in the "Moon Knight" teaser, despite the fact that Marc Spector is "Moon Knight's" most well-known name. Marc Grant is one of Isaac's multiple identities, as seen in the character's comic book storyline.

On the other hand, another Screen Rant report stated that in the books, Spector gains his abilities from the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who wants him to serve as "Moon Knight." While in the series, Isaac will play the former U.S. marine-turned-superhero.

The Hollywood Reporter also added that Ethan Hawke will join Isaac in an unidentified evil role, while May Calamawy is also featured in the series.

Hawke appears as an ordinary figure with flowing hair and a bland dress who is traveling through a European location. He's surrounded by followers, and he comes to a standstill as people bow in front of him.

The writing team of "Moon Knight" will be led by Jeremy Slater, who directed the Netflix adaptation of the superhero drama "The Umbrella Academy."

'Moon Knight' Powers

Throughout his time as Moon Knight, Spector has demonstrated supernatural abilities such as increased strength on full moon nights, prophetic visions and nightmares, and the capacity to drain another person's life energies through physical touch, per Marvel.

