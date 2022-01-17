Is 'Eternals' Coming to Netflix After Disney Plus Release? [Cast, Spoilers, Other Details]

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films that graced the fans in 2021 is the latest installment on the MCU franchise, "Eternals".

With the new month comes a new series of films to enjoy on Disney Plus, and "Eternals" just recently debuted on the streaming platform.

The film depicts the narrative of a superhuman race of immortals who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. The "Eternals" must come together to defend themselves and the Earth when an ancient evil arrives on the planet they call home.

However, the" Eternals" release on Disney Plus will not yet include any bonuses featured together with the film.

Director Chloé Zhao stated that the bonus features will be available on Disney Plus in March.

Id fans are eager to watch all the bonuses that come along with the film, viewers can watch it through availing the Blu-Ray/4K/Digital home video versions.

'Eternals'

The cast of the movie includes Richard Madden, who plays the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan who plays the humanity-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek who plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh playing the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, and Don Lee who plays the powerful Gilgamesh.

Gracing the film as part of the all-star ensemble is Angelina Jolie, who plays another Eternal, Thena.

According to What's On Disney Plus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is introduceing an exciting new squad of Super-Heroes in Marvel Studios' "Eternals."

The story of the movie revolves around a group of immortal heroes from beyond the stars who have been protecting humanity since the beginning of time, spanning for thousands of years.

Along with the threatening and mysterious return of mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants, the Eternals are compelled to emerge from the shadows once more to defend Earth's population.

'Eternals' Netflix Release

Decider stated that unfortunately, news on "Eternals" coming on Netflix is not yet confirmed.

Fans who are looking to watch the movie on Netflix might be disappointed as it will most likely not be available anytime soon.

Unfortunately, some regions of the world still do not have access to Disney Plus, where all the MCU movies find home, so for now, people from these places rely on Netflix for streaming-exclusives.

Eternals Disney Plus Release

The Marvel film is currently available for streaming of Disney plus.

For fans who are already subscribed to Disney Plus, they can watch it for free. For Marvel enthusiasts looking on watching "Eternals" on repeat, they can subscribe to the streaming platform to enjoy all the installments of the franchise.

As reported by Rolling Stone, "Eternals" Disney Plus was released on the platform on January 12. To access and watch "Eternals" online would cost a Disney+ subscription for only $7.99 monthly.

With an active subscription on the platform, users will not only be able to stream "Eternals," but they will also be able to freely watch on repeat multiple Marvel movies and exclusive series, including "Shang-Chi," "Loki," "WandaVision," and many more.

The film can be watched through Roku, Apple TV, and other similar devices, along with streaming them through the use of a phone, tablet, TV, or laptop.

If users want to broaden their entertainment options, they can opt for subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle deals.

The Disney Bundle Deal gives users access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for only $13.99 per month. Not only will this give a plethora of options for Disney plus options, but also includes entertainment content from both channels.



