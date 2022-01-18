PS5 Guide: How to Clear Cache on PlayStation 5 to Speed Up Performance

Temporary files of consoles are stored in the part of the cache. When playing games or accessing apps in the console, this creates the files cache.

To reduce loading times at a significant rate and improve user experience, cache files exist.

It will remember things like photos in order to make them load faster in the future when players access them again.

Nevertheless, the files stored in the cache can become corrupted in rare circumstances. They may be able to interfere with typical PS5 guide functioning in this case.

Clearing the cache can assist when this happens.

What does clearing cache on PS5 actually do?

Some users might still get confused about what does clearing cache files do if it means deleting all those temporary files.

In fixing potential problems that may arise or problems already experienced by the players, removing those files will alleviate multiple trouble experienced. Although commonly, minor problems are the only disturbance cache files cause.

As reported by Stealth Optional, examples of these minor problems like slow performance, freezing, and apps and games not loading properly.

Clearing cache means starting with a clean slate by essentially deleting all these stored temporary files.

By doing so, it allows users to replace that with a file that is working correctly when you relaunch the game or app that wasn't working just by removing cache files that are misbehaving.

If players are having a challenging time in speeding up performance, removing cache files would help accelerate load time and would help tremendously.

All of those things are what it means when clearing a cache.

The PS5 guide in clearing cache is very quick and pretty simple to do, and should help keep a user's PS5 in tip-top condition for as long as possible.

How to Clear PS5 Cache?

Unfortunately, because of all the information filling up the cache, one's device may start to function slightly slower after that, depending on a variety of circumstances.

According to GamePur, users can't tell whether their cache is overloaded on the PlayStation 5, but cleaning it is quick and straightforward.

This is typically just a problem if you only put your console into sleep mode and never completely turn it off.

It should just take a few minutes to clear the cache on one's PS5, after which everything should operate properly again.

Let's begin by going over how to erase the cache on a PS5 guide.

To begin, users need to make sure their console is in Safe Mode. Sony recommends the following steps to accomplish this, as reported by Stealth Optional.

Hold the power button for three seconds to turn off the user's console. Before going off, the power indicator will flicker for a few moments. After the console has been turned off, press and hold the power button once more. When a user hears the second beep, release it - one beep will sound when the user initially press it, and another will sound seven seconds later. Connect the controller to the computer via USB connection and hit the PS button. After that, PS5 users will be presented with a number of alternatives once their console has entered Safe Mode. After connecting a USB wire to the console and having entered safe mode, players should select Option 5, Clear Cache, and Rebuild Database. Then, choose Clear System Software Cache from the drop-down menu. Lastly, after that, the screen would display a text saying "The System Software Cache Will Be Cleared," with that, press OK.

After selecting okay, the PlayStation 5 will clear all its cache and restart.

