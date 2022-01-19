SpaceX Starlink Launches 49 Satellites to Space; But Astronomers Warn of Asteroid Tracking Threat

According to research, the SpaceX Starlink satellite constellation might be a growing threat to the future of astronomy. Its bright streaks keep appearing on space images, making it hard for astronomers to search for near-Earth asteroids.

SpaceX Starlink is a project to provide easy and accessible internet across the globe through the use of orbiting satellites. In theory, it can reach the world's poorest and most remote regions so long as users have a clear view of the sky.

However, SpaceX has to send out thousands of satellites into orbit to realize this program. Note that there are approximately around 1,700 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit up to date. Although this is a small number compared to their 10,000 goal, the satellites pose a threat to the planet.

SpaceX Starlink Satellites: Asteroid Tracking Threat

Many astronomers are getting frustrated with the rise of space debris which blocks visibility. Starlink, in particular, is notorious for creating bright streaks of light on an astronomical image. A photo taken by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at Palomar Observatory, which Caltech reported, showed a sample of the issue.

How much are @SpaceX Starlink satellites polluting the night sky? A new study, led by @przemroz looks at two years of @ztfsurvey data and presents hard evidence. The study appeared in ApJ today and the press release is front page on the @Caltech websitehttps://t.co/OXQXK5Hfvd pic.twitter.com/sWJAuL9GEv — ZTF Survey (@ztfsurvey) January 17, 2022

Researchers pointed out that in 2019, only half the percent of twilight images they observed showed signs of these bright streaks. However, in recent months, one of every five images has shown signs of the streaks. Between November 2019 to September 2021, researchers said there are 5,300 streaks found in the ZTF images, per Science Alert.

SpaceX Starlink: Disables Asteroid Warnings

The issue raised the concern of experts who researched its impacts and published their results in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

According to experts, the SpaceX Starlink satellites might be a growing threat to astronomy. If not properly addressed, astronomers will experience difficulties monitoring asteroids heading towards Earth.

They also emphasized that the impact of satellites is not yet serious up to date. However, if its numbers rise to 10,000 or 15,000, astronomers will start to miss out on the asteroids. Given its current trends, SpaceX and other industries can achieve this number within a year or so.

Elon Musk Tweets More SpaceX Starlink Satellites

It is worth noting that just recently, Elon Musk tweeted about 49 new Starlink satellites reaching into orbit. While SpaceX is the biggest player in commercial space, it is not the only business responsible for all the satellites.

Another 49 Starlinks reach orbit — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2022

Other projects like OneWeb and Amazon's Project Kuiper are also preparing to send a few satellites to space. More companies might also come out in the next few years. Together, all of them can be a massive threat to asteroid tracking, as researchers have warned.

Science Alert suggested that people immediately decide on their priorities and set up guidelines for the planet. People should choose whether they want to expand the internet service but lose the ability to view the heavens and deep space.



