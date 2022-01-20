2023 Toyota Sequoia Release Date, Specs, More: Here's What It Will Borrow From 2022 Toyota Tundra

After over a decade, Toyota will be releasing the 2023 Toyota Sequoia next week. In addition to this surprise, some of its specs will be borrowed from the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

2023 Toyota Sequoia Release Date

According to Car and Driver, the classic full-size SUV of the Japanese automaker Toyota is expected to get its first new generation in over ten years, as the firm released its first teaser picture of the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia's right rear section.

The huge SUV will be closely related to the Tundra pickup, just like the previous two versions. The said full-sized SUV aims to replace the Land Cruiser in the Toyota US product line.

In terms of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia release date, the truck is expected to debut on Tuesday, January 25 at 9:30 p.m. E.T.

2023 Toyota Sequoia Specs: Similarities With 2022 Toyota Tundra?

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia specs will be based on Toyota's new TNGA-F body-on-frame platform, which also serves as the foundation for both the Tundra and the global Land Cruiser.

Currently, Tundra is equipped with rear coil springs, but the Sequoia, like the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition, will have an independent rear suspension. Aside from this, the teaser image also showed a slim taillight, chrome window frame, door handles and wheels.

When it comes to Tundra similarities, Sequoia also contains a big 14.0-inch touchscreen, a digital gauge cluster, and numerous TRD options, including an off-road-oriented TRD Pro model.

The Tundra's 381-hp V8 will most likely be replaced by a twin-turbocharged V6 that produces either 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque or 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The SUV is also anticipated to equip with Toyota's latest iForce MAX twin-turbo V6 hybrid, which produces 437 horsepower.

Toyota Sequoia Over The Years

To look back on the previous Toyota Sequoia variants, from 2000 to 2007, Sequoia--which was based on the same platform as the Tundra--was the largest Toyota truck on the market, per Auto Evolution.

Auto Evolution added that the Japanese automaker waited a long time to compete against the Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe, but it could not beat the Excursion or Suburban. After the full-size Tundra, Toyota released Sequoia only a few months later.

While from 2007 to 2017, the second generation adapted to Tundra's counterpart version and even matched several parts with it. For instance, the interior featured a Tundra dashboard but was altered with many features such as a DVD navigation system, seat coolers and sun sensors, which was a significant difference from the previous version.

A new 5.7-liter engine with 381 horsepower has also been installed by Toyota for the second generation Sequoia.

Toyota Sequoia has been around since 2008 with the same style, making it appear slightly outdated. The huge SUV also lacked almost all of the latest technology, such as lane departure warning and forward collision prevention, though it is still one of the most cost-effective SUVs in the market.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Sequoia TRD Pro was a class-leading mid-size truck with a stylish look and proven off-road capability. Toyota incorporated some of the successful race car's features into the TRD Pro.

The pick-up was equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produced 278 horsepower.

Despite the fact that it was not a new engine, it proved to be dependable over time. The engine was connected to either a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.

