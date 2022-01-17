2022 Toyota Tundra Review Reveals Shocking Issues: Interior Problems, Scary Auto-Breaking System Major Turnoffs

Prospective buyers or current users of the 2022 Toyota Tundra should be in for one awful surprise, as a scathing review of some of its crucial specs startled loyal enthusiasts of the vehicle.

A member of the "2022+ Toyota Tundra Owners" Facebook group relayed what he thought about the recently released 2022 Toyota Tundra, specifically the SRS TRD Sport for MRSP variant--which he bought on December 18 last year, Autoevolution reported.

This trim level comes equipped with the Advanced Technology Package, Premium Audio Package, Panoramic View Monitor and blind spot-indicating mirrors. Costing $60,000, including the destination charge, the new owner Adam George was initially delighted because of its eye-catching green-colored exteriors.

2022 Toyota Tundra Review: Owner Sees Glaring Interior Issues

But when he took a closer look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra interior, George said in his post that he was "disappointed with the fit & finish." He added that he discovered more components that were "on the edge of being in tolerance."

George was referring to the truck's weather stripping on the rear passenger window that he noticed was not seated properly. He also noted that there was a huge gap between the right and middle sections of the rear bumper, and a body panel he said was a bit misaligned.

George added more issues, such as a rear seat that doesn't latch down after he lifted it to open the access, a windshield that has not been appropriately sealed as wind noise enters the cabin, and the seatbelt detector at the rear going off even when the seats are not occupied. He also mentioned that the steering wheel has a slight play, which makes it turn a few inches even without the wheels rotating. It also shows controls that appear out of place.

Worse, he said, there is a "scary" auto-braking system that activates while proceeding on an incline, falsely seeing it as a wall.

George is a long-time die-hard Toyota fan, owning three 4Runner SUVs and a Tundra. With his disappointing discovery, the meticulous Tundra owner said he would keep the 2022 Tundra for two to three years, before "likely looking to trade in on it." He said the issues "turned me off."

Enthusiasts Urged Not to Buy 2022 Tundra Until Toyota Fixes Issues

George indicated that he was interested in purchasing a 2020 to 2021 TRD Pro that comes available with a free-breathing V8 engine, as against the 2022 Tundra's twin-turbo V6 powertrain. He said it would be better to purchase their 2022 Tundra after Toyota has fixed the quality issues he mentioned in his post.

Not only was this Facebook group member disappointed with how the Tundra turned out, but also expert car reviews from Car and Driver thought the Tundra TRD Pro model couldn't keep up with rival offerings from Chevrolet, Ram and Ford. The review mentioned its heaviness and sluggishness compared to the rival trucks, likewise not being able to corner well on a skidpad, ending up short in terms of performance.

