Alexa Down in the UK: Users Frustrated With Alexa Crash, Is There a Fix?

Alexa down is one of Twitter's most trending topics as of the moment due to the sudden crash that most European users experienced.

This morning, Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa has crashed across Europe. Numerous Alexa users were left frustrated as they were unable to turn off their alarms due to the state of their malfunctioning Alexa.

Users of Amazon Alexa and Echo have complained that the voice assistant gadget is currently unavailable.

Customers were informed that something had gone wrong, and the device displayed an error light.

There have been over 8,000 reports of problems with smart gadgets, according to Down Detector, a company that tracks such incidents.

At roughly 07:00 GMT today (Jan. 21), problems began to emerge.

Users are either greeted with a notification message stating "something went wrong" or complete silence when customers issue voice instructions to Alexa devices.

Not only that, a message to return later has been seen by other users and added that others reported experiencing a ring of red lights when it errors.

Alexa Down UK

Furthermore, Amazon's range of Echo speakers wasn't the only program severely affected.

It appears that the retail giant's Fire TV Stick and Amazon Alexa app for smartphones was later discovered to be just as affected as well.

According to the report issued by Forbes, customers who are complaining about the problem were mostly detected residing in the UK.

Unfortunately, there were also reports from other parts of Europe that their users have been affected, such as users in Germany and Italy.

Irritated users then took to social media to vent out their reactions, frustrations, and memes.

@austenblakemore shared that Alexa down means a totally different feeling in their household.

@austenblakemore shared that Alexa down means a totally different feeling in their household.

While the user @DanTaylor22 shares he will use light switches again.

While the user @DanTaylor22 shares he will use light switches again.

Another frustrated user, @MistletoeSprite, stated its disbelief in the software not working as it needs to.

Another frustrated user, @MistletoeSprite, stated its disbelief in the software not working as it needs to.

Alexa Crash

Another pressing concern regarding this Alexa outage is that millions of users who utilize the products in the UK have virtual assistants built-in, including smart speakers and home hubs that can be used to control appliances around the house.

However, multiple news companies have reached out to Amazon following this incident, trying to ask and figure out the reason behind this Alexa crash experience.

A representative from Amazon has been contacted for comment on the matter. Unfortunately, the reason for the problem has yet to be determined by the tech firm.

Forbes posted a report that as of 9:10 am GMT, some services appear to have been restored.

Although in addition to that, the Alexa down outage problems have been reported in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, and other regions of Europe, and the exact scope of the outage still remains unknown.

Possible Cause of Alexa Outage

Although it is difficult to forecast whether or not this is a cyber attack on Amazon's servers, it does raise the question of whether we are putting too much focus on smart technology in our homes said Jake Moore, the global cyber security adviser at ESET, according to Daily Mail.

Companies must never become complacent about the prospect of such a hack which might dramatically influence vast numbers of people.

Moore stated that despite the increasingly powerful anti-malware technology that exists, cyberattacks are still feasible

Lastly, he added that relying all the needs of a smart home on one technological software can hinder the goal of efficiency in every household when a breach or a don is detected.

While using smart gadgets to control lights, heating, and other aspects of a home is appealing, it is always a good idea to check whether the backup old-fashioned switches are still functional.

