Elon Musk Annoyed by NFT Profile Pictures, Wants Twitter to Block Crypto Scammers Instead!

Twitter has released a new feature called NFT Profile Picture, allowing users to utilize their collections as their display photos on the platform. Despite the benefit it brings, the richest man in the world Elon Musk said he is annoyed by this feature.

Elon Musk Tweets His Take on Twitter NFT Profile Pictures

With the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the world, several companies have been adapting to this trend. One of the said companies is Twitter.

To further emphasize, the micro-blogging platform released a new feature wherein users will have an option to customize their profile, allowing them to show off the NFTs they own.

Despite this widely observed adaptation, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also uses the social media platform, said that this NFT profile picture feature annoyed him.

This is annoying pic.twitter.com/KAkDl29CTX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

The South African-born business mogul also called out Twitter for "spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?"

Upon expressing his opinion on the matter, some people agreed to what Musk said while some are not.

One of the said comments is from Sami Fathi, editor at MacRumors, requesting Musk to buy Twitter. In relation to this, the Republican candidate Lavern Spicer also asked the richest man in the world to modify the platform should he buy it.

Elon when you gonna just buy Twitter and make it a good platform again? — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) January 21, 2022

Read Also: HBO Max Movies, TV Shows February 2022: 'Euphoria' Season 2 and X More Shows to Watch Out For

Twitter NFT Profile Picture Feature

According to Twitter, the NFT Profile Picture feature allow users to brag about their collection on the platform. After a temporary connection to the crypto wallet which enables users to create an NFT as their profile image, the digital asset appears in a specific hexagon form that recognizes them as the owner of it.

"Right now Twitter only supports static image NFTs (JPEG, PNG) minted on the Ethereum blockchain (for example ERC-721 and ERC-1155 tokens)," the Twitter blog post clarified.

For those who still do not know what a crypto wallet is, it let users store and deal with tokens controlled by their public wallet address, which includes purchasing, selling, converting and sending NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

A crypto wallet contains a single or more public address, which is also known as "accounts." Because this address is public, anyone who recognizes it can see all of the wallet's transactions and balances.

With regards to the crypto wallets that this feature supports, the NFT Profile Picture feature accepts Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow and Trust Wallet.

In case the user has multiple crypto wallets, Twitter clarified that "You can only connect one crypto wallet to your Twitter account at a time. If you're already displaying an NFT profile picture and would like to use an NFT held in a different wallet, you'll simply connect that new wallet to your Twitter account."

Related Article: Elon Musk Reveals Big Plan With Tesla AI to Avoid Robot Takeover Like 'The Terminator'