HBO Max Movies, TV Shows February 2022: 'Euphoria' Season 2 and 36 More Shows to Watch Out For

Next February, there are numerous HBO Max movies and TV shows that will be added on the streaming platform, some of it includes Max originals and classic films.

HBO Max Movies

For those curious to know, HBO Max is a WarnerMedia platform with 10,000 hours of paid content, including "Friends," "South Park," "The Big Bang Theory," "Wonder Woman," the "Studio Ghibli" collection and more, per HBO.

HBO Max movies debuted on May 2020 in the United States, while in June 2021, a lower-cost, ad-supported tier was established. Upon its release, several movie enthusiast have subscribed to the mentioned streaming plaform.

In relation to this, it appears that HBO Max will be releasing additional movies and TV shows this coming February.

Comic Book added that the said additionals will include new original shows and classic films from the past. This only means that February will be a major month for HBO Max in terms of original programming and library titles.

On February, series like "Peacemaker," "The Righteous Gemstones," "And Just Like That...," and "Euphoria" will be wrapping up their ongoing seasons.

Meanwhile, the latest season of "Raised by Wolves" is about to begin. "Rick and Morty" Season 5, new episodes of "Craig of the Creek," more "Robot Chicken," and every season of "Chuck" will all be available in February.

HBO Max Movies and TV Shows For February 2022

On February 1, there are handful of movies and TV shows to watch. Some of the expected series includes the following.

"12 Years A Slave"

"21 & Over"

"A Bridge Too Far"

"An American Haunting"

"Army Of One"

"The Book Thief" "Chuck"

"Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas"

"Nightmare Alley"

While on February 3, subscribers must also watch out for the following.

Max Original Season 1 Premiere "40 Means Nothing" (40 No Es Nada)

"Cracked"

"Cry Macho"

"Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza!"

"Mass Ave"

"Pure"

"The Snakes"

"When the Sun Sets"

Meanwhile, on February 4, HBO Max movies will add the following.

"Double Cross"

"Rhodes To The Top"

"Sin Senas Particulares"

On February 5, everyone must watch out for these movies.

"Rick and Morty" Season 5

"Shaq Life" Seasons 1 and 2.

For February 10, HBO will launch the following movies and TV shows on its platform.

"About Last Night"

"Adventure of the Ring"

"The Girl Before"

"Just Call Out My Name"

"KIMI"

"ODO"

In addition to the mentioned movies and TV shows, the streaming platform will also release the following on February 11.

"Antlers"

"Apple & Onion" Season 2

"The Bachelor Winter Games" will be released on February 13. The HBO documentary "Icahn: The Restless Billionaire" will be available on February 15.

Moreover, the Season 11 of "Off The Air" can be watched on February 16.

The set of HBO Max films and TV shows for February 17 includes the following.

"Craig of the Creek," Season 4A

"Dream Raider," Max Original Season 1 Premiere

"The Many Saints of Newark,"

"Peacemaker," Max Original Season 1 Finale

"Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs," Max Original Season 2 Premiere

It is worth noting that these are just some of the anticipated movies to watch out for.

For those interested to know how to watch the mentioned movies, this streaming platform requires subscription. To know more about the said subscription, head to this link.

