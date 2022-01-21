Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Up to $7500 Payment Available, Online Petition for $2000 Progressing

Americans looking for a fourth stimulus check can try applying to eight ongoing programs which can credit up to $7,500. These programs can help provide financial relief to struggling families.

Many American families are struggling with economic inflation because of the pandemic. The costs for medicine, groceries and other necessities constantly rise, and families do not earn enough to cover these expenses. This makes stimulus checks and other related efforts critical to the community.

Fortunately, there are eight ongoing programs that can provide financial relief to eligible Americans.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Programs You Can Apply To

BGR said everything from stimulus checks to basic income programs is being tried in various cities to support struggling families. However, be warned that available programs are usually exclusive to the residents of the state government that implements them. This means only residents can apply to the program at their respective locations.

California: Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom's initiative, residents are enjoying the Golden State Stimulus tax rebate program. According to state officials, the final round of these payments was distributed on January 11, so recipients can look forward to the money reflecting on their account in the next three weeks.

Chicago: With their latest financial aid program, lawmakers decided to help 5,000 low-income households with an annual income of less than $35,000. For every month of an entire year, these families will get $500 payments! Payments will start some time this year.

Durham, North Carolina: Up to 115 formerly incarcerated residents can receive $500 monthly payments for a year. This is part of their Excel pilot program "to evaluate guaranteed income's effects on recidivism and re-incarceration, employment, economic security, and income volatility."

Indiana: Residents can receive a $125 refund after filing their state tax return this year.

Read Also: Cryptocurrency Price Boom 2022: Crypto Billionaire Names 2 Ethereum Killers to Invest In

Newark, New Jersey: Its expanded UBI program will grant 400 residents a total of $12,000 financial assistance in two years. Note, however, that eligibility only applies to participants with low income and who have encountered some sort of hardship due to the pandemic.

New Orleans: As part of their financial literacy program, free money is distributed to teenagers and young adults between ages 16 and 24. The program will be effective for 10 months.

New York: The state's Tourism Worker Recovery Fund grants local workers a one-time stimulus payment of $2,750. The program aims to cater up to 36,000 workers. The state is proactively reaching out to the eligible workers, so recipients are recommended to watch out for updates.

Vermont: The state offers reimbursement grants of up to $7,500 for workers who recently relocated to the state. Note that workers who recently got a new job can also receive extra benefits.

4th Stimulus Check Status: Will the IRS Send Payments?

On top of these ongoing financial aid programs, it is worth noting that the call for a fourth stimulus check is still standing strong. The online petition calling out for a $2000 monthly payment already reached 3,022,799 signatures out of its 4,500,000 goal at the time of writing.

This online petition is spearheaded by Stephanie Bonin, who emphasized that Americans need "recurring and reliable" payments for the duration of the pandemic. Fans are hoping this petition will be enough to convince lawmakers to approve a fourth stimulus check.



Related Article: 'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, More: Netflix Green Light Confirmed!