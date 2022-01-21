'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, More: Netflix Green Light Confirmed!

The hit South Korean drama series "Squid Game" will officially be back for Season 2, and it might might just be the next installation of what could be a long franchise series.

"Squid Game" Season 2 has long been rumored, even before the confirmation by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk las November 2021. However, Netflix itself has given the green light to continue the popular show.

'Squid Game' Season 2 Confirmed

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who is also the Chief Content Officer of the streaming giant, highlighted their commitment to bring "Squid Game" Season 2 to life. He made the confirmation during the fourh quarter earnings interview with the press.

When asked about it, he told Variety: "Absolutely. The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun."

That is certainly music to the ears of fans who have been waiting for a legitimate statement from the top brass that will really make it happen. While it is long expected to get a second season given the massive profit Netflix earned from Season 1--which is reportedly near a billion dollar from its $21 million budget--it is hard to assume considering the number of shows being canceled here and there.

For what it's worth, director Hwang Dong-hyuk admitted previously, amid the roaring success of his creation, that "there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season" that he felt like he was left with no other choice.

He then proceeded to say that "there will indeed be a second season."

'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, Sarandos did not specify further details regarding the "Squid Game" Season 2 release date. It is even unknown if filming is underway.

However, as ITechPost highlighted in a previous report, the production could take up to two years. With that said, it is possible that the new season might be release in 2023 at the earliest.

However, it should be noted that these are only speculations as of the moment and no official details have been provided by Netflix. It is possible that it could be released earlier or later, depending on the situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details is expected to be provided soon, and we will update this article as needed.

'Squid Game' Season 2 Cast, Storyline

Of course given its popularity, theories abound on what could happen in "Squid Game" Season 2.

There are several routes Director Hwang Dong-hyuk can take, one of which is game winner Seong Gi-hun (acted by Lee Jung-jae) getting his revenge on the organizers of the dealdly "Squid Game" and doing his best to put a stop on it.

To recall, in the last episode of Season 1, Gi-hun decided to stay in South Korea instead of going to the United States after he saw the salesman and realizing that the "Squid Game" continues.

However, there are also talks about Season 2 tackling the Front man (Lee Byun-hyn).

Unfortunately, nothing is confirmed yet and fans will just have to wait and see on what the director and Netflix will decide. But by the looks of it, it is appearing more likely that "Squid Game" won't end in just two seasons.

