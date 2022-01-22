Space Force Tracking Satellites Rocket Launch: Watch Incredible Atlas V Liftoff Here!

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) just launched two Space Force tracking satellites into orbit. The satellites were loaded on the Atlas V rocket, which took off from Florida at 2 PM EST Friday.

Video coverage for the exciting launch, together with its space mission details, was made available on selected channels.

How to Watch ULA Space Force Rocket Launch

The ULA held a live broadcast for the Atlas V rocket liftoff on Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Kennedy Space Center. They called this the US Space Force (USSF) - 8 mission for the US Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC).

The playback for this broadcast is posted on their YouTube channel, with its video link embedded directly below. Note that the last countdown for the liftoff starts at the 22:50 time marker.

Space Force Tracking Satellite

The details of the two identical Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites called GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6 are kept strictly confidential. However, UPI revealed some of its general abilities to curious fans.

According to the report, the satellite systems are designed to enhance "knowledge of the geosynchronous orbit environment, and further [enable] spaceflight safety to include satellite collision avoidance."

GSSAP satellites also have the ability to maneuver around space, like firing thrusters and moving near unknown objects to inspect them.

The two rockets will join four other similar spacecraft in high orbit around Earth. Once active, they will start tracking man-made objects and other spacecraft in orbit.

ULA Atlas Rocket and Space Force Rocket Launch

Notably, the two satellites were loaded on the Atlas V 511 rocket. ULA noted that this mission is the first and only planned flight in the rocket's configuration.

The rocket was fueled with "66,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen" for its space mission. After launch, the company said it would take six more hours between the separation of the satellites and the upper stage.

Aside from the official broadcasts, ULA also tweeted cool photos of the space mission. One of them was an epic shot of its single solid rocket booster in full blast.

Liftoff of #AtlasV on the #USSF8 mission for the nation!



Photo by United Launch Alliance pic.twitter.com/Nv793pLKon — ULA (@ulalaunch) January 21, 2022

ULA tweeted on T-plus three hours from the launch that their Centaur vehicle was carrying its cargo out of Earth's atmosphere.

T+plus 3 hours. Centaur continues to coast away from the Earth in this orbit. Stage systems are reported nominal as the rocket performs a slow roll to keep the solar heating evenly distributed on all surfaces. https://t.co/bx75cXeWed



Photo by ULA pic.twitter.com/922r3sB5Ac — ULA (@ulalaunch) January 21, 2022

At T-plus six hours and 10 minutes, ULA said that their Centaur system was nearing completion of its long coast phase.

T+plus 6 hours, 10 minutes. Centaur system status is normal across the board as this long coast phase nears completion for Main Engine Start-3 to circularize the orbit for the twin GSSAP satellite payloads. #USSF8



Photo by United Launch Alliance pic.twitter.com/TMMRM0bQBe — ULA (@ulalaunch) January 22, 2022

Approximately two hours from the time of writing, ULA posted their "Mission success!" tweet about the two delivered satellites out to space.

MISSION SUCCESS! ULA's #AtlasV delivered two surveillance satellites into geosynchronous orbit for more accurate tracking and characterization of human-made orbiting objects. Success #148 for ULA! Thank you to our customers @SpaceForceDoD and @USSF_SSC! https://t.co/9Si5nJ1XSs pic.twitter.com/fLQNIfYq10 — ULA (@ulalaunch) January 22, 2022

Fans who are interested in the full mission details can read the launch progress on the ULA official Twitter account.

