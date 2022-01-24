iPhone 13 Pink Screen Issue Affects Many Apple Users: Simple Way to Prevent it

After its release last October, several iPhone 13 users have been affected by the pink screen issues.

Fortunately, there is a simple way to prevent it.

iPhone 13 Pink Screen Issue

In the Apple discussion page, several iPhone users have been reporting pink screen issues that they are encountering.

One of the said iOS device users reported: "I use an iPhone 13 pro for a two day and my screen turns pink for a few seconds and then reloads. It happens all the time, so I can't use my iPhone."

Aside from this, another Apple user also claimed that he also encountered the iPhone 13 pink screen issue.

"That happened to me too so I took it to my local Apple store. They said it was because it didn't download the latest update (even though it is set to automatic updates). I was sent home because the update takes 30 minutes. After about 5 minutes, the phone says it can't update. Now it's crashing and turning off," the user explained.

In addition to this, last December, an iPhone 13 users explained in detail that he had the same issue, which happened when he was taking a photo.

However, the device's screen froze and turned pink, then restarted, but upon calling Apple Support, the company's diagnostics said nothing was wrong.

The said user concluded that he will return it to the Apple Support if the iPhone 13 pink screen issue happens again.

On the other hand, 9to5Mac also added that while some consumers were able to obtain an iPhone 13 replacement, others were unfortunate, adding that the Cupertino-based company claims that the problem was due to a software glitch.

Although the said issue appears to be limited to the iPhone 13 line, reading the reports does not provide a pattern as to why this occurs.

To further emphasize the issue, Apple Insider reported that since the majority of instances appear to originate in China, the blog My Drivers revealed that the tech giant released an official statement on the Chinese social networking site Weibo over the weekend.

A customer support employee is reported to have misled a client, saying that the team did not receive any "relevant notices" that this was a hardware issue.

Instead they claimed that it was a system problem.

Simple Way To Prevent iPhone 13 Pink Screen Issue

Despite the claims that it is not a hardware problem, there is a possibility that the pink screen issue is a software issue.

Icons like the signal and battery signs appear white in some images and screenshots of the bright pink display. With that, it only means that it is most likely affected by a hardware malfunction.

Fortunately, there is a precautionary measure to prevent it.

BGR advised users to back up all of the data stored on the device before factory resetting the iPhone 13 model or updating it to the latest iOS version.

To factory reset the device, head to the "Settings" then tap "General." In the General settings, choose "Reset" then tap "Erase All Content and Settings." After that, enter the passcode, read the caution message, and then select "Erase."

Meanwhile, to update the said device, simply head to "Settings" then "General" and tap "Software Update."

