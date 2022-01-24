Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Since numerous rumors about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been circulating around the internet, it is being compared with the current Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Amusingly, several reports showed that the Samsung device might be better than the Google phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specs

For those curious to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs, Tom's Guide reported that the anticipated device will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Moreover, the Galaxy S22 Ultra device is expected to employ Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the United States and China variants.

The said chip features a new Kryo CPU that is 20% quicker than the Snapdragon 888 and consumes 30% less power.

While on the GPU part, Qualcomm claims that the Adreno processor would be 30% faster and 25% more efficient than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom and other regions, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with the recently announced Exynos 2200 processor.

In early Geekbench 5 findings of WCCFTech, the Exynos 2200 surpassed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in multi-core performance, despite being regarded weaker than their Snapdragon counterparts in third-party testing.

Amusingly, the Exynos 2200 processor is based on AMD's RDNA 2 GPU architecture, which is used in the PS5 and Xbox Series X GPUs.

In terms of its camera functionality, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to equip a 108-megapixel main camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors with 3x and 10-magnification optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Additionally, these cameras are expected to have enhanced sensors and abilities, including an AI enhancement option for the 108MP camera, which could result in more detail and brightness in its photos.

Meanwile for the selfie camera, reports stated that it would have 40 megapixels.

The battery life is also one of the specs that people must watch out for since several leaks reported that it would have 5,000 mAh.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specs

Since its release last October, Google Pixel 6 devices are one of the best smartphones in the market.

To further emphasize its specs, CNET explained that the device includes Google's new Tensor system-on-chip, a camera bar that runs along the back of the phone, camera sensors that capture 150 percent more light than the Pixel 5's, and an ultrawide lens.

The Tensor chip provides extra power and capabilities to the Pixel without losing battery life.

Through this, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have capabilities like real-time language translations, highly accurate voice transcription, and new camera functions including the ability to unblur the face of a person in motion thanks to Google's own in-house chip.

The new features arrive as Google promises a battery life of 24 to 48 hours for the Pixel 6 series.

Despite these exciting features, the latest Google phone only has 50 megapixels camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 4x optical telephoto. Its front camera only has 11 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Should You Upgrade?

From the front, the Pixel 6 Pro appears to be comparable to the Galaxy S22 Ultra renders and dummy, per another Tom's Guide report.

This is because it has a 6.71-inch display with a selfie camera located at the topmost part of the device.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro also offers a 120Hz refresh rate that can be reduced to 10Hz when a high refresh rate isn't required, conserving battery life.

The Pixel 6 Pro's screen and overall form are anticipated to be slightly curvier than the Galaxy S22 Ultra's. The Pixel 6 Pro appears to be losing out to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with a max tested brightness of 842 nits.

On the other hand, it is important to note that upgrading a device may vary depending on the users' needs and preferences.

Even though the Samsung device appears to compete with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the South Korean-based technology company is yet to confirm the rumored details for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

