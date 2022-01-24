[RUMOR] TikTok Brings Back 'Who Viewed Your Profile' Function; How to Check User Engagement

Just like any other social media website, TikTok users tend to monitor their fans' likes, comments, and reactions. There are online tools available that can help users check their TikTok profiles.

There is also a rumor that the "who viewed your profile" function is coming back on the popular platform.

When TikTok first launched on the internet, it had a feature that allowed users to monitor who viewed their profile.

However, the system was promptly removed due to user discretion.

Instead, TikTok optimized its systems to show how many times a video has been viewed on the internet.

TikTok Profile Settings: How to Check User Engagement

Keep in mind that all these stats are set anonymously. This means users can't monitor who viewed their profile.

However, stats for the view counts, comments, likes, duets, and stitches can be seen on the user's "Activity" tab.

According to Business Insider, users can navigate this by opening their TikTok app and selecting the "Me" icon. Here, users can view the people they are following, the number of their followers, and the total number of likes.

Scrolling down, users will see all the content they posted on their profile.

The view count per clip is indicated by the number on the lower-left corner of the post. Note that this TikTok counter works real-time, so the numbers should periodically climb if it's trending.

Users can also monitor the number of likes or reposts on their TikTok by opening their "Inbox" tab. All the information available will be filtered according to likes, comments, Q&A, mentions, and followers.

Users are recommended to turn on their notifications per tab to monitor the number of views.

Lastly, users can also limit viewer engagement in their accounts. They can do this by opening the "Me," "Settings and Privacy," and opening "Privacy."

By setting up a private account, users gain complete control to approve or deny their followers to view or message the account.

Read Also: Cryptocurrency Price Boom 2022: Crypto Billionaire Names 2 Ethereum Killers to Invest In

TikTok Rumor Brings Back 'Who Viewed Your Profile'

Against all odds, there is a new rumor teasing the return of "who viewed your profile." This rumor said TikTok is working on improving transparency, but with added features.

According to Matt Navarra, the feature will let users monitor who visited their TikTok profile in the last 30 days.

The data miner included a photo of this feature.

TikTok is working on a LinkedIn-like Profile Views feature



The feature will let you view who visited your TikTok profile in the past 30 days.



h/t @adrianokev1 pic.twitter.com/eMnYtgyUq0 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 23, 2022

He emphasized that the TikTok counter will include a toggle function, so users can turn off the feature if they don't want it.

Navarra acknowledged this feature existed in the old version and said, "it got removed but it may be making a return."

TikTok did have a profile views feature in old versions of the app (see screenshot)



It got removed but it may be making a return pic.twitter.com/NMdWPkNOAb — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 23, 2022

Social Media Today criticized the rumor, saying it will only increase anxiety for the users.

TikTok had already acknowledged this issue when it first removed the feature, so it is counterproductive to add it back.

TikTok has yet to acknowledge or deny this rumor.

For now, fans are recommended to watch out for more updates later this year.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Up to $7500 Payment Available, Online Petition for $2000 Progressing