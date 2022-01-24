How to Fix Nintendo Switch Without Losing Data: Console Not Turning On or Charging

Having problems with Nintendo Switch? Do not worry, there are a few reasons as to why this could happen. There are also a lot of ways to troubleshoot the problem.

Gamers who have trouble with their Switch can probably relate to the following problems: its power button does not light up, the screen remains blank, and the Switch does not wake up after sleep mode. At times, players might still hear sounds from the console speaker, but the screen remains blank.

If any of these issues apply, Nintendolife recommends that gamers should follow the suggestions listed below. Switch owners are advised to complete the steps in chronological order, so they should do the first suggestion before moving to the next one.

Plug and Charge the Nintendo Switch

This might seem like a pretty obvious solution, but there are still a lot of gamers who might have forgotten. It is also important to take note of the number of hours charging.

First, users are recommended to plug and charge their Switch for at least an hour. Usually, the screen will light up with a battery indicator, but a drained Switch might not do that. Regardless, keep it plugged in and try to turn it on after an hour.

Keep in mind that a Switch should be fully charged in approximately three hours.

Perform Hard Reset

If charging the console does not help, then users are advised to perform a hard reset. This should forcefully restart the Switch system and refresh its programs. Do not worry because the game save data will not be lost during this reset.

To perform a hard reset, users have to hold the POWER button on the top-left corner of the console. They should hold this button for 15-20 seconds.

Afterward, release it and wait for five seconds. Push the power button normally to turn it on.

Check the Nintendo Switch Power Cord and Adapter

If the Switch remains unresponsive, the problem might be with the charger. Keep in mind that Switch comes with an official Nintendo Switch power adapter upon purchase.

First, users should try unplugging the charger from the wall and leaving it for two minutes or more. This should reset the adapter. Afterward, users should inspect the power adaptor for signs of damage. Watch out for indicators like USB-C bent pins, cable fraying, or cracks on the housing of the adapter.

If users see any of the indicators mentioned above, then they should immediately replace their power adapter. They can try testing their Switch with the new charger if the problem is resolved.

Get it Fixed in the Nintendo Shop

If none of the recommendations above work, then it might be time to submit the console for repairs in the nearest Nintendo shop. Users are advised to be wary of unauthorized shops because using their services might prompt Nintendo to refuse future repairs on the console, even with a fee.



