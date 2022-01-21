'Kingdom Hearts' Switch Release Date, Bonuses: How to Get Advent Red Keyblade

After the long wait, the "Kingdom Hearts" series is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. Interested gamers who pre-order it early will receive an exclusive in-game keyblade. The game will officially launch on February 10.

"Kingdom Hearts" is arguably one of the most popular games by Square Enix. It is a classic series that has existed since 2002, with its latest installment released in 2020. Since its 20th anniversary is just around the corner, the game developer decided to share the celebration with other platforms.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!



Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! pic.twitter.com/LjrLCYsaPN — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

'Kingdom Hearts' Comes to Nintendo Switch

Teased since last year, the "Kingdom Hearts" series will soon be playable on Nintendo Switch. Note, however, that they are only available via Cloud. This means gamers need a stable internet connection to play the game. All game progress will also be saved online.

At the time of writing, there are no updates about a physical copy of "Kingdom Hearts" for Switch.

'Kingdom Hearts' Switch: List of Games

Given its long history, the "Kingdom Hearts" series will be released in three chapters: "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX," "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue" and "Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind."

According to Newsweek, each chapter will include the following games:

"Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX": It will include "Kingdom Hearts Final Mix," "Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories," "Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days," "Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix," "Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix" and "Kingdom Hearts Re:coded."

will include "Kingdom Hearts Final Mix," "Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories," "Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days," "Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix," "Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix" and "Kingdom Hearts Re:coded." "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue": It will include "Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD," "Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover," and "Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage."

It will include "Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD," "Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover," and "Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage." "Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind"

'Kingdom Hearts' Switch Release Date and Price

As previously mentioned, all games will launch at Nintendo Switch on February 10. However, pre-orders for the games are already available on the Nintendo marketplace. Below is the list of "Kingdom Hearts" Switch prices.

"Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX" retails at $39.99 but is currently being offered at $31.99.

"Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue" and "Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind" both retail at $49.99 but are currently being offered at $39.99.

The whole game series, which is officially called "Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece," retails at $89.99 but is currently being offered at $71.99.

How to Get 'Kingdom Hearts' Advent Red Keyblade

Only fans who purchase "Kingdom Hearts III" or "Kingdom Hearts Integrum" can get the exclusive Advent Red Keyblade in-game. Be warned that this weapon could only be used in "Kingdom Hearts III." Notably, the whole keyblade is designed after Micky's themes of stars and moon, together with the classic Switch color palette of red and blue.

Grab Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) either standalone or as part of the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Intergrum Masterpiece on Nintendo Switch to receive the new Advent Red Keyblade to wield in the game! pic.twitter.com/zxzguGbMTZ — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

Fans interested in the Advent Red Keyblade are recommended to place their pre-orders right now. Keep in mind that the price offers listed above will only be available for a limited time.



