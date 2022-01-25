'Fortnite' Update 3.44: Bug Fix Available For Download

The 'Fortnite' update 3.44, which fixes the Support-A-Creator UI, officially dropped for PlayStation, Xbox, mobile, and PC.

Developers said they will give an update when the patch is available for Nintendo Switch.

On Monday, Jan. 24, a sudden maintenance was issued to "Fortnite" servers, which surprised some of its fans. But instead of adding new content, the patch merely resolved a bug found in its systems.

'Fortnite' Update 3.44: Bug Fix for Support-A-Creator UI

This bug was first discovered on Jan. 20, when players complained that Support-A-Creator UI was missing from pre-game lobbies of certain Creative islands.

"Fortnite" acknowledged the issue on the same date, saying they had a team investigating the issue.

We are aware and investigating that the Support-A-Creator UI is missing from the pre-game lobby of some Creative islands.



We will update you when we have more information pic.twitter.com/wHL0lERjfk — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 20, 2022

Note that Support-A-Creator is a feature in Creative Mode primarily used by content creators and their fans. So, unless a player is an active supporter in the community, they might never have noticed this issue in the first place.

This means update 3.44 is a smaller scale patch when compared to the big content drops scheduled to happen this week.

Where to Download 'Fortnite' Bug Fix

A day after the bug was acknowledged, Fortnite Status tweeted that it resolved the issue for PC, Android, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The bug fix should automatically be added on the latest maintenance patch, so players are advised to update their game launchers as soon as possible.

This issue is now resolved for players on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.



We will update you when the issue is fixed on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/YQa1LaOpLc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 24, 2022



Fortnite Status also tweeted that an update is still underway for Nintendo Switch.

At the time of writing, the update is yet to be available for the platform.

Unfortunately, for Switch players, a new issue was also spotted in their system.

Reports are coming in that its Aim Assist does not work when Motion Controls are enabled. "Fortnite" said they are currently looking into the issue.

We are investigating issues where Aim Assist on Nintendo Switch does not work when Motion Controls are enabled.



We will provide an update when we have more information pic.twitter.com/oBQw3b5XUt — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 24, 2022



Fortnite Update Download: New Season Content

Fortnite Insider teased that aside from this bug fix, players can look forward to exciting new updates later this week.

This is probably content linked to "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 1 events.

On their official YouTube trailer, "Fortnite" teased a new map, characters, skins, items, and even gameplay. Half the content was already released in a major update last week, but more could be coming later this month.



