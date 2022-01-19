'Pokemon Legends Arceus' Leaks: 242 Pokemon Hisui Dex, Starters, Evolution, Legendary Forms

Just a week away from its official release, a lot of "Pokemon Legends Arceus" leaks are dropping non-stop online. Data miners revealed 242 Pokemon listed in the Hisui Pokedex, including their Hisuian forms and evolutions.

Since Wednesday, the new Pokemon and its evolutions in the "Pokemon Legends Arceus" have circulated on Twitter. Nintendo tried taking down these leaks, and a few posts occasionally disappeared from the internet. However, most of the damage is already done, and the leaked images, GIFs and videos are everywhere!

Cluchpoints discussed some of the exciting features of the incoming game. They sourced the majority of their information from the Twitter leaker @CentroLeaks. Be warned, spoilers are up ahead.

'Pokemon Legends Arceus' Evolutions: 242 Pokemon Registered

Leakers said that the Hisui Pokedex contains 242 Pokemon. Note that Arceus will be the 240th Pokemon, while Darkrai and Shaymin will be the final two. Some can only be obtained if the player had copies of previous Pokemon games for Switch.

Full list of new Pokémon. https://t.co/6RMLrtsTfx — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022

Moreover, Clutchpoints revealed 28 Pokemons with new Hisuian forms, including three Legendaries. It is important to note that shiny variants for these Pokemon will also be upgraded according to the new design.

'Pokemon Legends Arceus' Starters

Out of all the Pokemon listed, fans were quick to notice the starting Pokemon. These trio are notably taken from past generation Pokemon games like Cyndaquil (from Gen II, Johto, Gold & Silver), Oshawott (from Gen V, Unova, Black & White), and Rowlett (from Gen VII, Alola, Sun & Moon).

All starters pic.twitter.com/4fyBMpvFyu — BallGuy: Pokémon Leaks and News. (@BallGuyLEAKS) January 19, 2022

According to Dotesports, the final evolution for these Pokemon have new type combinations. Typhlosion, the final form of Cyndaquil, will be a Fire/Ghost Pokemon. Samurott, the final form of Oshawott, will be Water/Dark Pokemon. And Decidueye, the final form of Rowlett, will be Grass/Fighting Pokemon. Notably, all three feature a design that fits the feudal Japan theme.

Unfortunately, not every fan was excited about the new design. They called out against Typhlosion, who seemed sleepy or lethargic.

typhlosion is zooted pic.twitter.com/F7ckRiMsGi — Jared @ Being Jared 🔜 Doing Jared Things ✈️ Jared (@stockfaker69) January 19, 2022

'Pokemon Legends Arceus' Legendary Forms

Lastly, many fans are on the lookout for Legendaries in the incoming game. But according to Clutchpoints, the titular character Arceus will not have a new form. However, fans can look forward to Dialga and Palkia getting new forms.

Also, note that The Forcers of Nature trio Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus will be joined by a fourth Pokemon. Its name is not yet revealed, but leaks hint it will be a pink-red colored Pokemon with a volcano-centric design.

More official updates about "Pokemon Legend Arceus" might be made available the closer it gets to its release date on January 28. The game will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.



