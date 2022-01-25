Konami Card Game Goes Online: 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel' Rank Tiers and Rewards Explained

An online version for the classic card game "Yu-Gi-Oh" is now available.

Note that Konami's "Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel" features game modes like Ranked Duel and exclusive rewards like Secret Packs.



For reference, "Yu-Gi-Oh" is a card game that has existed since 2000. It features a turn-based fight where players, officially called duelists, try to defeat each other through the use of monsters and magic cards.

Traditional fights with "Yu-Gi-Oh" were composed of physical cards that fans had to buy and collect.

However, this new adaptation developed by Konami features a fully digital and online approach to the game.

'Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel' Gameplay

According to Dotesports, players can enjoy a curated and customized duel through the Solo Mode on "Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel."

However, fans who want more competitive matches can try the competitive Ranked Duel mode.

Ranked Duel mode will match up players from around the world. They will compete for points that can help them climb ranks and earn good rewards.

Matchmaking will be based on the duelist's current rank, so they can compete with others who are on the same level.

The Ranked Duel features five different ranks.

Note that each rank will have two to five tiers. So, to climb up the ladder, duelists have to pass through each of these ranks.

Dotesports listed all these ranks, with the top rank being Platinum Tier One and the lowest rank being Rookie Tier Two.

Rookie : Tier One and Tier Two

: Tier One and Tier Two Bronze : Tier One, Tier Two, Tier Three, Tier Four, and Tier Five

: Tier One, Tier Two, Tier Three, Tier Four, and Tier Five Silver : Tier One, Tier Two, Tier Three, Tier Four, and Tier Five

: Tier One, Tier Two, Tier Three, Tier Four, and Tier Five Gold : Tier One, Tier Two, Tier Three, Tier Four, and Tier Five

: Tier One, Tier Two, Tier Three, Tier Four, and Tier Five Platinum: Tier One, Tier Two, Tier Three, Tier Four, and Tier Five

Note that consecutive wins can help duelists earn points faster to climb their ranks. Inversely, consecutive losses can lead to rank demotion.

'Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel' Decks and Secret Packs

Another feature to look out for is the Secret Packs in-game.

These are packs that contain rare cards, which should be very helpful to certain decks.

According to Gamepur, these Secret Packs will be tricky to find. They can't immediately be obtained in the in-game Shop and must first be unlocked by finding Keys.

Keys will be given whenever Duelists open their packs using Gems.

Each secret pact generally contains eight cards. Four of these are common to Master packs, but the other four will be drawn from the Featured Cards.

Gamepur gave an example with a Secret Pack called "The Azure in the Ivory," which contained cards like Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon, Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon, and Blue-Eyes Alternative Dragon.

Gamers interested in joining the game are recommended to take advantage of the Secret Packs to build their decks for Ranked Duels.

Hopefully, this article can help gamers get an idea of how to play "Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel."

