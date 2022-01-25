Old 'Pokemon Trading Cards' Value: How Much Can You Sell Them? Most Expensive Cards, and How to Appraise Your Deck

Good news for old Pokemon Trading Cards owners! Several reports have been circulating on the internet stating that some of these cards could be sold for more than $400,000.

However, card owners must consider several factors in order make a huge amount of money from it.

3 Most Expensive Pokemon Trading Cards

According to The Gamer, Pokemon cards are continuously being released up to this day, making several of the older cards even more difficult to obtain.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will continue to produce new types of cards as long as Pokemon remains a popular game franchise, but none will be able to compare when it comes to the rarity and value of the genre's rarest and most precious Pokemon cards.

National World also added that there are 34 billion Pokemon cards in circulation worldwide and some of them worth more than $1.6 million. Moreover, a financial website looked at all of the Pokemon cards sold on eBay to discover which ones could bring in the most money.

Surprisingly, they found out that the most valuable card on the market is worth $2.4 million Australian dollars, or more than $1.7 million US dollars.

Since Pokemon Trading Cards appear to cost a fortune, several fans of the franchise are curious to know more about the expensive cards.

3. Pikachu Illustrator ($420,000)

Dicebreaker explained that the world's most precious Pokémon card is also one of the rarest Pokémon cards ever created.

Pikachu Illustrator was granted to the winners of Japanese magazine CoroCoro Comic's advertising contests in 1997 and 1998. The winners were given 39 copies, but two copies were eventually found by one of the card game's developers, increasing the total quantity of Pikachu Illustrator copies to 41.

Additionally, The Gamer also stated that it is the only card ever printed with the word "ILLUSTRATOR" in place of "TRAINER" at the top.

Steve Aoki bought one for $420,000 in February 2021, making it one of the most valuable cards ever.

2. Prototype Blastoise ($360,000)

The standard initial version Blastoise might not produce a massive profit, but an alternate version created before the launching of the Pokemon TCG has just been revealed and has exceeded certain records, per The Gamer.

The Prototype Blastoise card costs $360,000, making it one of the most valuable in the game's history.

The fonts on this card constitute its distinguishing feature, as they are more wilder and more varied than the uniform style of most current and even classic cards.

1. PSA 10 Base Set Holo Shadowless Charizard ($329,816)

Since its first introduction in 1999, Shiny Charizard has become one of the most renowned cards in the Pokémon card game, so it is not surprising that it's still one of the most sought-after cards among collectors and fans, per Dicebreaker.

These Charizard cards have become one of the driving forces behind the Pokemon Card craze in the last two years, with YouTuber Logan Paul obtaining one last February 2021.

In addition, auction site owner Ken Goldin claims that it would sell for $500,000 upwards. However, it was sold for a lesser price at auction: one sold for $264,000 last year through Heritage Auctions.

Last January 11, estimates for PSA 10 Base Set Holo Shadowless Charizard was worth $329,816.58.

How To Appraise Your Deck

For those who own a Pokemon Trading Cards, IGN shared some features to look for in order to identify the cost of a deck.

A Pokemon card's rarity is indicated by the black symbol located at the bottom corner: a circle represents common, a diamond denotes uncommon, and a star denotes extremely rare.

The star is traditionally black, although a card with a star of a different color, such as white or gold means extremely rare. A holographic card is considerably more valuable.

Once determined which cards in the collection are valuable enough to sell, the next step is to evaluate its condition. To preserve the condition of any card, store it in a protective sleeve and keep it out of direct sunlight.

A card in excellent mint or near-mint quality will normally sell for full price, whereas one with imperfections will lose value.

