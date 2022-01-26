Billionaire Jeff Bezos is Planning a Startup That Aims to Defeat Death, and It's Hiring!

The search for immortality takes one step forward thanks to Jeff Bezos. The billionaire invested some of his wealth in an anti-aging startup group that recently assembled a team of top scientists from all over the world.

According to Financial Times, there is a lot of high expectations pinned to Altos Labs because it is envisioned to overcome death with its research in anti-aging technology. However, Altos Labs emphasized that their focus is to improve healthspan, and longevity would simply be "an accidental consequence."

Altos Labs Research: Improving Healthspan

Financial Times noted that Alto Labs aims to investigate how to rejuvenate cells under pressure from environmental stresses. Their research includes cells affected by genetic abnormalities, injuries, and aging. The team hypothesized that by "reprogramming cells," they could find the medicine that can cure all types of diseases.

The whole idea seems like an impossible mission straight out of a science fiction story. However, many notable figures are actually investing in this massive project.

Jeff Bezos and Altos Labs Researchers

According to The Byte, Altos Lab formally launched on Wednesday. Jeff Bezos, the previous president and CEO of Amazon, is revealed as one of the top investors in the startup. The Russian-Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner, who is interested in anti-aging technologies, was also recorded as an investor. Overall, Altos Labs reportedly amassed more than $3 billion in funding at launch.

It is also worth noting that Altos Labs features a powerful team of scientists and researchers. Hal Barron, the former chief scientific officer in the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, is currently the Altos Labs' CEO.

Barron is joined by Jennifer Doudna, the co-winner of the 2020 Nobel prize in chemistry for her role in developing the gene-editing tool CRISPR, and Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, the winner of the 2012 Nobel prize in medicine for his work in stem cell research.

There is undoubtedly a lot of potential in the growing Altos Labs, with its mission is already appealing to some of the top investors in the world. However, it is hard to determine whether the team could successfully execute their mission or not. More updates on the Altos Labs might be available later this year.

