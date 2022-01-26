Is McDonald's Accepting Dogecoin for Payment? Fast Food Chain's Joke Causes Grimace Coin Increase

If Grimacecoin is an accredited payment conversion for Tesla, Mcdonald's jokingly stated that it would also accept dogecoin for payment.

In addition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet on Tuesday (Jan. 25) corresponding to McDonald's statement said that he'd eat a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

As reported by Business Insider, the CEO has long been known as a massive supporter of the Japanese Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin that originally started as a joke.

Furthermore, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is now being accepted as a payment term for purchasing Tesla merchandise early this month.

Mcdonald's Accepting Dogecoin

"I want a fry," said Billy Markus, cofounder of dogecoin, in response to a McDonald's tweet displaying an image of fries.

McDonald's subsequently responded to Markus' tweet with a photo of a Shiba Inu, dogecoin's mascot.

i want a fry — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 19, 2022

Another user tweeted McDonald's in response to Markus' tweet last week, saying, "If you guys accepted Dogecoin payments, I would go more often."

With that, McDonald's responded, "We appreciate hearing your interest and continuously evaluate the payments experience."

Musk's tweet about McDonald's propelled dogecoin up nearly 8% to $0.1445 at one point on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and it's still trading around this level.

Several Twitter accounts claiming to sell "grimacecoin" appeared hours after McDonald's made the grimacecoin joke.

McDonald's, on the other hand, does not currently have it.

Unfortunately, Mcdonald's didn't respond to a formal request for comment on this matter.

Mcdonald's Token Grimace Coin

As opportunistic actors leaped at the possibility to make money in a lukewarm crypto market, a token launched after a McDonald's joke tweet rose as high as 285,641% in a few hours.

With the recent back and forth of tweets on Dogecoin's payment, the series of tweets prompted the launch of roughly ten grimacecoins on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network alone.

Although for now, McDonald's has not yet made the transition to a cryptocurrency corporation.

On BSC (or other blockchains), anyone may invoke a smart contract and create tokens for a few pennies, and the presence of decentralized exchanges means tokens can be issued quickly, provided with liquidity, and traded shortly after.

It doesn't matter what the concept is: if there's money to be gained marketing popular themes, there'll be a demand for it in specialized shitcoin circles.

Grimace Coin Value

According to Coin Desk, in Asia morning hours peak, one such grimacecoin token began trading at $0.0007 and rose $2 before tumbling down to the $0.60 level.

At its peak, the token had a market valuation of over $2 million.

At press time, it was valued at $800,000, with over $65,000 in a liquidity pool created and donated by users.

However, according to blockchain statistics, a single entity owns 93% of these tokens.

Furthermore, another grimacecoin, with a 1 trillion token supply, surpassed a $1 million market valuation. The prices successfully soared to $0.00000193 from a fraction of a penny just hours before.

At the time of writing, this grimacecoin has $104,000 in liquidity, with one address holding 75% of it.

The BSC network was not the only place where Grimacecoins might be found.

Grimacecoin, an Ethereum-based coin, soared 56,000 percent in the hours following its issuance, reaching 1,000 holders and a market valuation of $6 million, with developers touting it as the "first" on the Ethereum network.

