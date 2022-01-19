NBA Metaverse: Nets Create 'Netaverse' for Virtual Fans to Watch Basketball Game, Use 100+ High-Resolution Cameras!

NBA Metaverse is now on its way for avid fans to experience what it is like being close to the players and offer a different perspective.

Over the last year, the metaverse gold rush has been in full swing, with businesses vying for a piece of what some see to be the future of our daily lives. Somehow this entails the building of a virtual world in which the brand's items can be explored and showcased.

Occasionally this can be more broad, such as acquiring companies that make metaverse-related technologies like VR/AR devices.

Pivoting to the metaverse is an effort by the Brooklyn Nets, a relatively young NBA organization that relocated from New Jersey in 2012, to widen how fans enjoy basketball. This marks the Brooklyn Nets as the first American sports franchise to get in on the action of NBA Metaverse.

With their entrance to the virtual world, they coined the term, "Netaverse".

As reported by DBLTAP, the Brooklyn Nets developed to harbor a never been seen before feeling for fans to experience through a 360 virtual reality from the perspective in Barclays Center.

Basketball lovers, particularly those who follow everything Nets, are in for a special treat later tonight, Jan. 19, according to a tweet posted to the official YES Network Twitter account on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Fans will be able to see and enjoy the game from wherever on the floor thanks to dozens of high-powered cameras strategically placed throughout the Barclays Center.

The YES Network tweeted "Welcome to the Netaverse!".

The overall innovative experience that "Netaverse" users can expect is a series of footage with over 100 high-resolution cameras surrounding the stadium.

These extensive networks of cameras and clips of every game are then rendered into Canon's free-viewpoint system. Into the software, in a matter of a few seconds, it generates a life-like 3D footage that will be released in the 'Netaverse'.

'Netaverse'

According to Input Mag, on the sidelines, under the basket, or even smack dab in the middle of the court, the VR game provides an experience to its fans as if they were there in the game as it is the main goal of the "Netaverse" to let everyone place themselves all over the court.

However, as of the moment, this true 360-degree virtual reality experience is only provided by the Nets, as they are the only team in the NBA offering this.

In addition, this level of experience is only offered at the perspective location of Barclays Center since they are the only U.S. sports stadium with this level of camera equipment installed.

Nets fans seem like they need to invest in some VR hardware.

Comparing Netaverse to NBA 2K22

The camera angles in the Netaverse are strikingly similar to those in "NBA 2K22," and that's most likely what the YES Network is attempting to imitate.

2K Low and Swivel is the one that most closely resembles the Netaverse, that Real Sport 101 recommends to try on for fans looking for different angles in "NBA 2K22."

Despite the fact that the Netaverse is still in its formative stages, expect a lot of new content in the future. Users may also expect a lot of teams to collaborate with networks to create their own VR experience.

Furthermore, fans can keep an eye on the possible collaboration of "NBA 2K22" and the NBA metaverse in the future.

