Get PS5 Screenshots on Your Phone: Sony Rolls Out New Share Feature; Here's How to Use It

Sony's new feature makes it far easier for users to share screenshots and clips taken from PlayStation 5 (PS5).

This feature transfers media files taken from the PS5 straight to mobile devices via the PlayStation app, which allows users to save them on their camera roll and share them across social media rather than sharing directly from the console.

PS5 automatically uploads all screenshots and clips specifically captured by the user to the cloud, and these will be available for up to 14 days after they were created on the console.

Screenshots and clips can be saved at a resolution up to 1920×1080. However, Sony said media with resolution higher than 1920×1080 will not be uploaded to the app.

Meanwhile, video clips must not exceed three minutes. It includes audio if player's microphone is enabled.

How to Use Sony Share Feature

To share screenshots and clips to a mobile device, here are important things to do:

- PS app must be installed, and internet connection must be secured.

- The PS5 console needs to be linked to the PS app.

- The PS5 console needs to be left in rest mode.

- The "Stay Connected to the Internet" setting must be enabled.

Read Also: Sony Gears Up for Playstation Mobile Launch This Fall

To transfer screenshots to your mobile, simply follow these steps:

1. Locate the screenshots or videos to be shared. Tapping the "Create" button on the DualSense controller is a fast way to find the PS5 Gallery. The bottom-left of the "Create" popup holds the most recent screenshot. Highlight it using the cursor, then hit the X button: this should open an image menu with an option to "Share."

2. Aside from the Create menu, screenshot and video collection can also be accessed by selecting "Go to Media Gallery."

3. Once the screenshot or video clip to be shared is found, highlight it, and hit on the X button. When another menu popped up, find the share option, and select it using the X button.

4. The selected file can be shared either to Twitter or Parties. To send it to a party, you can choose from existing parties or create a new one. Then, hit send.

5. If you want to share the selected file to Twitter, the steps are the same, except on the PS app part. In here, the Twitter app must be installed on the mobile device and the PS5 must be linked to it. It can be linked by going to Settings> Users and Accounts> Link with Other Services> Twitter. Follow the steps above and once you reached the "Share" stage, choose the "Send to Twitter" option.

6. Find the screenshot or video clip on your mobile device. If the file was sent to a party, click on the "Parties" icon, which looks like two speech balloons, on the top-left portion of the screen. Choose the specific party and open the file. Look for the download icon on the bottom-right of the screen to save the file on your device.

7. If you chose to share it on Twitter, just open the Twitter app on your linked device and head straight to your profile where the file from PS5 is posted as a tweet. Click on the options menu and click on "save" to download the file.

With this new Sony share feature, gaming has become more fun and exciting! Now you can share screenshots and clips easier and faster!

Related Article: PS5 Update Today: File Size, Improvements, How to Download Latest Patch