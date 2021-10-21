PS5 Update Today: File Size, Improvements, How to Download Latest Patch

The PS5 update is now available to download.

For console owners who are unaware, it is a PlayStation system software patch. In addition, the PS5 update improves system performance for the next-gen gaming console.

PS5 Update

Yesterday, October 20, a new PS5 system software update was released.

Version: 21.02-04.03.00's major goal is to increase system performance, with no other details about what has been modified. The excellent thing is that this minor update is rather minimal in size, at only 913.7 MB.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, this system software update enhances system performance, based on the patch notes, which is normally a codeword for behind-the-scenes security patches and software upgrades.

It comes after a minor upgrade a few days ago that boosted system performance as well.

Upcoming PS5 Modifications

Even though these may not sound particularly intriguing, Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Experience, has stated that there will be innovative, exciting, and great ideas in future upgrades, some of which have been in the works since before the console's introduction in 2020.

Some of these modifications could be included in small system software updates like the one released yesterday, but you'd think Sony would let us know if that's the case.

One upcoming modification that we are aware of is the addition of a new section to the PS5 PlayStation Store, which would allow players to view the most recent titles in one convenient location.

Last month's significant update for PlayStation 5 permitted all system owners to use the SSD expansion bay.

Customization of the Control Center, an upgraded Game Base, game library platform indicators, screen reader controls, and 3D audio compatibility for TV speakers were among the other enhancements.

The PS5 update today did not leave the PlayStation app behind, with the addition of the ability to watch friends' Share Screen broadcasts.

In Canada and Japan, Sony is launching a limited beta that automatically uploads suitable screenshots and game clips to the app so that they can be shared.

Console Success

The launch of the next-gen console has been a huge triumph for the company.

First, the PlayStation 5 was found to have surpassed the Nintendo Switch's 33-week record as the best-selling system in the United States in September 2021. The console then received the Japanese government's Good Design Gold Award for its "exceptional 3D curved surfaces" and unusual outside design.

Future PS5 Update Download

Sony has released its newest system software patch, which will appear on most gamers' login screens when they turn on their PS5 Update today.

Although some PS5 upgrades can be thrilling and packed with new features, that is not the case with today's patch. The firmware upgrade released this week accomplishes very little on the surface and is unlikely to make much of an impact before the beginning of November.

As reported by Gary Jones from the Daily Express, the great news is that the recently-released PS5 patch increases system performance; the unfortunate thing is that we don't know how.

The gaming company has also revealed that it would be providing a handful of free Virtual Reality titles via PS Plus to commemorate the launch of the PlayStation VR.

To get the games, you'll need to have an active membership, and they'll be available in addition to the regular PS4 games.

If you haven't acquired your PS5 console yet, here are PS5 restock trackers you can follow.

