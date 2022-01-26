'Crysis 4' Teaser Confirms Game's Arrival After Leak, Crytek Says It's in 'Early' Development

After nearly a decade, the German game developer Crytek finally confirmed the release of "Crysis 4" through a teaser and blog post.

Despite how exciting it is, the company clarified that it is still in its early development stage which means there is no specific release date yet.

'Crysis 4' Teaser Confirms Game Arrival!

Along with the "Crysis 4" teaser released on January 26, Crytek CEO Avni Yerli posted a blog post confirming the arrival of the mentioned game.

To further emphasize the said "Crysis 4" teaser, PC Gamer reported that at the beginning of the clip it showed the classic Crysis nanotechnology in all its gleaming greyscale splendor. After the appearance of nanotechnology, the video concluded with the number four on screen and the slogan "Join the journey. Become the hero."

While it is all very exciting, it is also a little bittersweet because the entire thing was leaked just hours prior to the actual announcement. Eurogamer first reported the said spoiler explaining that a picture was posted on Chinese social media site BiliBili that claimed to be a "Crysis 4" reveal.

Despite how exciting it is, Yerli clarified that the game was still in its early development.

"We are so pleased and excited to bring this news to you, and we really can't wait to reveal more details about what lies ahead. Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet, but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community," the CEO furthered on the said blog post.

For background information, Gaming Scan explained that following the modest success of "Crysis 2," Crytek attempted to suffice both PC and console fans by creating a game that combined the greatest components from both games. As a result, in 2013, "Crysis 3" was released.

With the stated "Crysis 3" release date, it clearly showed that there is a long gap between the two.

In addition to the posted blog post, the German video game developer emphasized that they have a long history of collaborating with the game's fans to develop a game that players want.

"Crysis is incredibly important to so many people - it's beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game - so we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations," the statement continued.

'Crysis 4' Release Date

Previously, players did not have a chance to play the new Crysis game for the full Xbox One/PlayStation 4 generation. However, Crytek did remaster the original trilogy and release it on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

With regards to its release date, it is worth noting that the game developer did not mentioned any specific dates. Since Crytek claims that the game is still in early development, this only means that players should not expect any news on a release date for a while.

In relation to this, the company advised everyone to stay tuned for social media accounts to get more updates.



