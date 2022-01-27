iOS 15.3 is Out Now, and Releases a Safari Patch! 3 iOS Browsing Tips To Be A Safari Master

Good news to iOS users! Apple finally released iOS 15.3, which includes a patch for the previous Safari bug.

In addition to this, there are some iOS browsing tips to maximize your Safari experience.

iOS 15.3 is Out Now, and Releases a Safari Patch!

For those waiting for an iOS update, Apple is launching iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 today, Jan. 26, for supported devices.

Despite the fact that it is a minimal update, it includes a significant security fix to address a serious Safari browser bug, as per The Verge.

To provide background information of the said bug, Wired reported that Apple's iOS and iPadOS devices, as well as the Safari browser, have been breaking one of the internet's most fundamental security standards for the past four months.

The breach is the result of a bug that discloses real-time user IDs and browser activities.

The same-origin policy is a fundamental security feature that prevents documents, scripts, or other information fetched from one origin from interacting with resources from other origins.

An origin is defined as the protocol, domain name, and port of a webpage or app.

Without this restriction, malevolent sites, which could gain access to Google or another reputable site's login credentials when it's running in a separate web browser or tab.

In relation to this, 9to5Mac evaluated the iOS 15.3 release beta, which was issued just a few days ago, and discovered that it resolves this specific security issue.

Users of iOS and iPadOS will benefit from Apple's quick update because, unlike macOS, users can't easily switch to another browser to avoid the security problem on iOS.

Third-party browsers are allowed on iOS, but they must all utilize the same Safari rendering engine.

Since Safari is the pre-installed web browser in Apple devices, PCMag shared few iOS browsing tips to maximize its usage.

Read Also: ID.me CEO Admits Usage of Facial Recognition: 3 Use and Advantages of Facial Recognition

3 iOS Browsing Tips To Be A Safari Master

3. Organize Tab Location

Since iOS 15 was introduced, Safari's address bar has been moved to the bottom of the window, making it easier to access any open tabs.

Swipe left and right on the tab bar to cycle through all of the open tabs.

When the iPhone is in Landscape mode, users may configure the tabs to display at the top of the screen by going to the "Settings" tab then proceed to "Safari."

After that, turn on the Landscape Tab Bar switch.

By doing this, all of the tabs will appear at the top when in Landscape mode.

2. Modify The Start Page

iPhone owners can change the appearance of the Safari Start page by adding, removing, or rearranging elements, as well as selecting a background image.

Swipe down to the Edit button located at the bottom part of the Start page.

Furthermore, users can turn off any sections they don't want to see, or drag & drop sections about the page to rearrange them.

Select a background image or upload a Background Image of their own choice, then hit the X button to see their new Start page.

1. Translate The Entire Page Easily

Safari lets users translate websites that are presented in a different language.

The said language supported are English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Korean, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, and Simplified Chinese.

Additionally, users can create a website in one of the languages listed.

Tap the ellipsis icon located at the right of the address bar on an iPad, then choose Translator from the menu. Tap the AA icon on the iPhone and choose Translate to [chosen language]. After that, the site will be automatically translated.

Related Article: Maximize Your iPhone 13 Usage: 3 Tips to Be an iPhone Guru