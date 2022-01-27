Steam Deck Release Date, Price: Valve Confirms February Arrival, Verified Games

The long wait for the handheld PC gaming will soon be over as Valve revealed that its Steam Deck is set to launch on Feb. 25, putting an end to the delay late last year.

Valve will send out emails for the first batch of orders starting at 10 A.M. on Feb. 25 PST.

Customers who were able to secure their reservations can place their orders within 72 hours.

Units will be shipped out starting Feb. 28.

According to Valve, failure to place an order within 72 hours after the email was received will result to their reservation being passed onto the next customer on the queue.

Emails will be sent based on the order that reservations were made.

What to Expect

A hybrid of Nintendo Switch and a gaming PC, the Steam Deck lets you play your entire Steam library.

With its Linux-based operating system, you can play games built for Windows. Moreso, you can connect it to a monitor, TV device, and install Windows as you wish.

Steam Deck has 7-inch screen and features three versions: (1) 64 GB eMMC, (2) 256 GB NVMe SSD, and (3) 512 GB NVMe SSD.

The 64 GB eMMC comes with a carrying case only. The 256 GB NVMe SSD is coupled with a carrying case, faster storage, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle.

Meanwhile, the 512 GB NVMe SSD offers premium perks, such as fastest storage, Premium anti-glare etched glass, exclusive carrying case, exclusive Steam Community profile bundle, and exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

Powered with AMD APU and a chip that has key AMD architectures (Zen 2 and RDNA 2), the Steam Deck promises a smooth, powerful gaming experience!

It has 1280 x 800 display and a 60Hz LCD panel with 400-nits brightness.

Steam Deck starts at $399 for the 64GB. The 256GB and 512GB cost $529 and $649 respectively.

Featured Games

Verified games for Steam Deck are listed below in alphabetical order.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Ape Out

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstars

Cuphead

Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 3

Death Stranding

Death's Door

Dishonored

Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hollow Knight

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja Remastered

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect Connected

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (Repentance expansion is NOT Linux native, however)

The Messenger

Total War: Warhammer 2

Tunche

Webbed

Although there are games that were reported to have issues, it was verified that they are on Steam Deck.

These are (1) Among Trees; (2) Black Skylands; (3) Bravely Default 2; (4) Cats in Time; (5) Cookie Clicker; (6) Crypt of the Necrodancer; (7) Dyson Sphere Program; (8) Factorio; (9) Farming Simulator 19; (10) Inscryption; (11) NieR:Automata; (12) Plants vs. Zombies GOTY; (13) RimWorld; (14) Rise of the Tomb Raider; (15) Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders; (16) Slay the Spire; (17) Stormworks: Build and Rescue; (18) Subnautica; (19) Swords of Legends Online; (20) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; (21) Tomb Raider 2013; (22) Tribes of Midgard; (23) Valheim; and (24) War Thunder.

How to Get Reservation

Due to the supply chain and shortage issues, the supposed launch of Steam Deck in December 2021 was moved to February this year.

This gave customers with reservations additional two months before they could put their hands on the much-awaited Steam Deck.

If you haven't got your reservation yet, you can still have it.

However, you would be able to place an order only after Q2 2022. The reservation queue is per region and order availability times are specific to each region.

