Following the good ratings it received during the pandemic era, the 'Moral Kombat' is officially having its sequel as New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. hire Jeremy Slater, head writer of the Marvel/Disney+ series 'Moon Knight,' to write its script.

Slater is known for his creative juices for the movies 'Fant4stic', 'Death Note', and 'Moon Knight.'

He also developed 'The Umbrella Academy' and 'The Exorcist'.

As said by Greg Russo, who wrote the screenplay way back in 2021, viewers can obviously predict that a sequel is coming as his movie ended hanging with expectations, such as when the characters left the entire realms and the coming of Johnny Cage.

Based on the famous video game of the same name, the 'Mortal Kombat' narrated an ancient tournament where champions from different realms fight each other, with the fate of the world hanging in balance.

The movie was released both in theaters and on HBO Max in April 2021, with its popularity and widely cheered action scenes putting it at number one at the box office and sharing the spotlight on HBO Max.

The Miz as Johnny Cage?

The moment the news broke out, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans swarmed on social media and shared thoughts on who should portray Cage in "Mortal Kombat 2."

Although some mentioned the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Justin Hartley, and Keanu Reeves, many have shown consistent support for WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

The Miz is an American 6-footer professional wrestler who won the "Money in the Bank" in 2010 and 2021.

Aside from being a WWE star, The Miz also has accomplishments outside the ring as host of the talk show "Miz TV," and primetime reality show "Miz and Mrs." where his wife and daughters are also part of.

With his fans really wanting him to play the role of Cage, The Miz himself said back in 2021 that this would be a dream come true for him and he would put all that he can to give his fans the Cage they deserve.

Looking back at how Miz performed in WWE in the past years, especially during 2014 and 2015, the professional wrestler has been the perfect Cage in the ring.

WWE fans believe The Miz would be the best Cage, not only because he looks the part but also because they saw how he drew his persona from the famous video game fighter-that.

Like Cage, The Miz is a good competitor who is often times underestimated.

More to unveil

Based on how the "Mortal Kombat" ended, fans also expect to see a higher level of fighting scenes.

As Slater takes over the story, fans expect to see how the characters, such as Cole Young, would recruit new champions of Earth and how Shang Tsung would claim the planet.

While there is a lot more to be unveiled, many hope that the sequel would be taken into the next level, especially with Slater's involvement.

In spite of the fact that the "Mortal Kombat" took long years to get back to the screen and was even delayed due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans could not help but hope that the sequel would come sooner.

