Apple iOS 15.4 Beta FaceID: How to Unlock Your iPhone With a Facemask

As our basic protection against the pandemic, facemasks have earned its part in our daily outfits.

Although the protection it gives us is indisputable, wearing it also gives us some trouble such, as sore ears and when our friends - and frustratingly, our phones - can't even recognize us.

If you too are tired of this issue, then it's time to finally shake that stress off because the new update Apple is releasing comes with a feature that will let you unlock your phone even with a facemask on.

Many have been requesting this feature because of one main reason - iPhone is not letting us past Face ID as facemask blankets half of our faces.

Thanks to iOS 15.4 beta, unlocking iPhone will not be too hard even with a face mask on, according to 9to5Mac.

Aware of the difficulty its users are experiencing in unlocking an iPhone while wearing a mask, Apple released a feature in iOS 13.5 where you can set up an easier-to-enter passcode or have your Apple Watch do it for you.

With iOS 15.4, which is in developer beta as of this writing, you can now unlock your iPhone with or without a facemask - easy as it has been pre-COVID.

Further, the iOS 15.4 will also support facial recognition with your glasses on. That is surely a move forward with Apple's facial recognition technology.

How to Unlock iPhone with a Face Mask On

In setting up Face ID with a Mask feature, you'll need the iOS 15.4 installed on your device. Note that this will only be available on iPhone 12 and later.

Step 1: Once the iOS 15.4 is installed, there will be a popup screen that will ask you to set up Face ID with a Mask on your device. This is only for iPhone 12 and newer.

Step 1.1: If you did not set the feature up after installation and you chose "Set Up Later", you can do so by going to Settings> Face ID and Passcode> Use Face ID with a Mask.

Step 2: Re-register your face ID by simply following the prompts

Step 3: If you're wearing glasses, there will be two scans: first, with glasses and second, without glasses. If you're not wearing glasses while you're setting it up but does on certain times, you can also set it up by clicking on the "Add glasses" button.

The Face ID with a Mask works by recognizing "unique features around your eyes". This means the feature will not work with both facemask and glasses worn.

Meanwhile, if you would not be able to have this feature but you have an Apple Watch, you still have options to unlock your iPhone easier.

The only requirement is that your Apple Watch is running on watchOS 7.4b or later.

