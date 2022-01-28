iOS 15.4 Beta 1 Is Out Now! How To Download The Beta OS, New Features To Watch Out For

After the release of iOS 15.3 this week, Apple has now introduced the iOS 15.4 Beta 1 to the public. Unlike its predecessors, the said beta OS contains numerous features that people must watch out for.

New Features of iOS 15.4 Beta 1

According to Forbes, one of the said essential feature is the Face ID.

This feature now works whether a person is wearing a mask and does not need an Apple Watch. Although there is a notice that this is less secure than the standard Face ID, having the choice is still useful.

For those curious to know how to set-up the Face ID feature, when an iPhone reboots following an upgrade, iOS users will be asked if they would like to set it up. Since this will require a new Face ID scan, Apple users must make sure that they are in a location where they can remove their mask.

In case wearing a glasses, they can conduct a second scan after enabling Face ID with Mask to improve accuracy.

Aside from the new Face ID feature, users can now experience the long-awaited feature which is the Universal Control. This feature allows the user to control all of their devices with a single mouse (or touchpad) and keyboard, exactly like numerous screens on the same system.

In addition to the new features that iOS 15.4 Beta 1 offers, a new Wallet widget is available, which displays users card balance and transaction breakdown. With this feature, Apple users can now easily track down each expenses and check their balances.

Moreover, there are 30 new emojis available, including a melting face, peering faces, trolls, a bit lip, and a pregnant man.

For the first time, iOS 15.4 allows users to add comments to their iCloud Keychain passwords, emulating a popular feature of third-party password managers, per 9to5Mac.

Furthermore, the Cupertino-based technology company also explained through 9to5Mac that the support for passkey technology preview has been introduced to the iOS 15.4 Beat 1, allowing signing in to passkey-compatible websites and apps on Mac and iPad using an iPhone with a saved passkey.

Additionally, users can now add their immunization records that are in the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC) format to their Wallet and Health apps.

How To Download iOS 15.4 Beta 1

For those interested in iOS 15.4 Beta 1, the tech giant clarified that users can check out pre-release software through Apple's Beta Software Program.

Through this program, enrolled people can comment on quality and usability to help the company find problems, correct them, and improve Apple software. Because Apple has not yet commercially released the public beta software, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not operate as well as commercially released software.

For those curious to know about acquiring the said Beta, The Verge shared the following steps to have the said OS.

From the phone's Safari browser, head to Apple's beta software portal and accept the terms of signing in with your Apple ID. In case not enrolled, go to the "Get Started" section and pick "Enroll your iOS device." After enrolling, scroll down to a reminder to make sure that a backup of the phone's contents has been made. With this, it will enable Apple users to go back to a previous state in case needed. Continue scrolling down until users locate a "Download profile" button, then press it. By doing this, a warning will appear, stating that the website is attempting to download a configuration profile. Select "Allow," and a pop-up window will appear, stating that users can now set the new profile from the Settings app. Open the Settings app on the phone. Near the top, a new section called "Profile Downloaded" should be added. If users choose it, they will be able to download the beta software. In the top right corner, click "Install." By tapping "Install" a second time, users will have to re-enter their password and agree to the customary lengthy consent statement. Lastly, it is possible that users will have to restart their phone to for the profile to work.



