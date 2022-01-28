SpaceX Cancels Italian Satellite Launch: Is It Rescheduled?

SpaceX canceled its second attempt at launching the Italian satellite on Friday due to bad weather conditions. They rescheduled its launch to Saturday at 6:11 PM EST. Livestream will be available on selected channels.

Aerospace company SpaceX is facing serious problems with current weather conditions. It had to halt its Falcon 9 flight due to thick clouds and upper-level winds. The delay is causing setbacks to other scheduled flights.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed

Note that the fourth Falcon 9 flight of the year should have happened on Thursday at 6:11 PM EST. SpaceX tweeted the weather at the Space Launch Complex 40 was 60 percent favorable. Unfortunately, a massive spike of winds ruined their expectations.

Falcon 9 and COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 are vertical on Space Launch Complex 40. Weather is 60% favorable for tonight’s launch at 6:11 p.m. EST. Webcast will go live ~15 minutes before liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/haZOJj3xje — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 27, 2022

SpaceX had to reschedule the launch to Friday.

Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Friday, January 28 at 6:11 p.m. EST for launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 27, 2022



The company live streamed on Friday, hoping they could finally beat the odds and launch their rocket. But at 11:35 of the video clip, the announcer said SpaceX had canceled its plans yet again. This is because of a "strong cold front approaching Florida."

Watch Falcon 9 launch COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/jUXuOD57LK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 28, 2022

SpaceX concluded poor weather conditions and rescheduled the flight to the "next opportunity," which is Saturday at 6:11 PM EST.

This shift sets up back-to-back targeted Falcon 9 launches in Florida this weekend with our next Starlink mission set to lift off from LC-39A on Sunday, January 30 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 28, 2022



SpaceX noted that this launch delay affected many of its plans. They said the "sets up back-to-back targeted Falcon 9 launches in Florida this weekend with our next Starlink mission set to lift off from LC-39A on Sunday, January 30."

SpaceX Launch Today: Italian Satellite

For reference, the important package SpaceX is launching is the Italian Earth-observation satellite, called COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2.

According to Telespazio, the Italian space services company behind this project, the new satellites will "complete operative continuity of the entire COSMO-SkyMed constellation, which has been in orbit for more than 15 years," per UPI.

The satellite is also capable of providing high-resolution images around Earth's surface. This can be used to map topographical features, provide defense and security intelligence, search for resources, track shipping, and monitor disasters, forests and agriculture.

If SpaceX gets lucky, this amazing satellite can finally launch from the Cape Canaveral Force Station on Saturday. After launch, the SpaceX first-stage booster will land at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral. The event might be livestreamed on their Twitter page.

SpaceX Rocket is on a Collision Course with the Moon

On a different topic, space fans might also be interested in watching one of SpaceX's rockets crashing on the Moon's surface. This exciting event is scheduled to happen on March 4.

Note that this is an uncontrolled and unplanned rocket collision with the Moon. The event is happening because of an incident back in 2015, where one of the rockets lack fuel and ended up drifting space debris.

Gravitational pull attracted its towards the Moon, which should end up as a collision course. Full details for this event are available on this article.



