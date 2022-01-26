'EndeavorRX' To Go Public: FDA Approves ADHD Treatment in Video Game Form

An FDA-approved video game for ADHD officially launched on Monday. Akili Interactive, the company behind "EndeavorRX," hopes that digital tech can help treat conditions like autism spectrum disorder, memory, and depression.

According to The Verge, "EndeavorRX" is the first video game to be approved as a medical treatment for children on the spectrum. It features a unique system that is created by cognitive science and is proven by clinical studies.

What is the 'EndeavorRX' Game?

"EndeavorRX" shared their full-length trailer of the game on January 6. They teased it was a "medicine made up of pixels and play." The game itself lets players "discover new worlds," "build their universe," "capture mystic creatures," "boost past challenges," and "unlock new characters.



"EndeavorRX" emphasized that the game app is a "digital treatment to improve attention function" of children ages 8-12 "with primarily inattentive or combined-type ADHD." They admit the treatment might not be effective on behavioral symptoms like hyperactivity.

The developers also explained that the game is just "part of a therapeutic program" and does not act as a substitute for ADHD medication.

Lastly, it is worth noting that some children playing the "EndeavorRX" clinical trial had feelings of frustration. This is because the game can be challenging at times. Aside from that, there were no serious adverse events recorded.

Akili Interactive: How to Get 'EndeavorRX'

"EndeavorRX" is yet to be available to the general public. However, Akili Interactive is reportedly working towards its full commercialization.

The Verge highlighted three interesting details about its progress, which are its merger with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp, its deal value estimated at $1 billion, and its prospect chairperson, Chamath Palihapitiya.

The "EndeavorRX" announcement caught a surge of interest in digital products as medical treatments. This prompted a merger between Akili Interactive and the Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp, which is run by Palihapitiya. Given his experience, Palihapitiya is expected to be the chair of the company's Board of Directors.

Although there is a lot of hype centered on "EndeavorRX" achievements, it is worth noting that there are other therapeutics companies in the industry.

According to The Verge, Pear Therapeutics launched FDA-approved VR-based therapeutics that treat lazy eye and chronic pain. Another company called Magic Leap reportedly gave early access to new headsets to four health companies as treatments for disorders that cause dizziness.

