Microids To Make Two Agatha Christie Video Games: Players Take Role of Hercule Poirot

Following the success of "Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders" and "Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases," Microids and Agatha Christie Limited will release two new video game in which the player will taken on the role of Hercule Poirot.

Despite how exciting it is, it is worth noting that there is no confirmed release date yet.

Microids To Release Two Agatha Christie Video Games

In the recent blog posted by Microids, the French game developer and Agatha Christie Limited have announced the signing of a huge publishing deal for two games based on her literary works. These games will immerse players in the world of Hercule Poirot through a reimagined classic and a whole new adventure.

For those who do not know, Hercule Poirot is a world-famous, bearded Belgian private investigator who is recognized and appreciated by police forces and leaders of state all over the world for his brilliance and grasp of the criminal mind, per Agatha Christie website.

Poirot has captivated audiences from Azerbaijan to Vietnam since his debut more than a century ago, and his famous cases have been chronicled in 33 original books and more than 50 short pieces.

Microids and Agatha Christie Limited have previously collaborated on the titles "Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders" and, more recently, "Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases," which were both a success. Two studios will work on the next games at the focus of this contract, one of which is the newly established Microids Studio Lyon.

In addition to this, the director of Microids Studio Lyon David Chomard stated in the said blog post that "Agatha Christie's work is timeless and captivates all generations of investigation fans alike. We are eager to tell you more about the project we'll start to work on very soon."

While the editorial director for Microids Alain Milly added that "After collaborating with Agatha Christie Limited for about a decade, renewing our partnership through this publishing contract felt very natural. We are honored by this renewal of trust after the success of Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders and Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases."

Furthermore, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited James Prichard also mentioned that "100 years on from my great grandmother's first published novel, it is wonderful that her stories and characters continue to be enjoyed across the globe in all different formats including games."

The grandson of the queen of crime's literary work added that they are pleased to work with the Microids team again, and they are also looking forward to create the two new Hercule Poirot games.

On the other hand, the games "Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders" and "Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases" are both available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Who is Agatha Christie

According to her website, Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller was born on September 15, 1890, in Torquay, Devon, England, to a middle-class family. Her childhood was unusual, even by the standards of the period, in that she was mostly homeschooled by her father, an American.

While her mother, Clara, an amazing storyteller, did not want her to start reading until she was eight years old, but Agatha, bored and alone at home trained herself to read at the age of five.

Since she trained herself to read at an early age, she created 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, as well as "The Mousetrap," the world's longest-running play, are among her most well-known works. In the English language, her works have sold over a billion copies, and a billion more in translation.



