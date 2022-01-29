'Lost Ark' Server List: How to Pre-Load the Game Before February Release

On Feb. 7, players can begin downloading highly-anticipated Western launch of "Lost Ark."

Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games released a lot of intriguing facts about what content will be available in "Lost Ark" at launch in their January Team Update.

More information would be released next week, according to the team, but they couldn't wait that long, apparently, because a slew of new information had just been disclosed.

The game launch details blog post includes a list of all the" Lost Ark" servers that will be available at launch, as well as information on how and when to preload the game.

'Lost Ark' Pre-Load

The breathtakingly stunning and most awaited ARPG "Lost Ark" has been accessible in Korea since 2018 and will be released in Europe and the Americas next month with a western localization and servers.

Smilegate, the game's developer has released information on when players will be able to preload the game and where servers will be situated ahead of its Feb. 11 release, as stated by PC Gamer.

Smilegate and Amazon have both announced that the official free-to-play launch will take place on Friday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. PT.

However, players have an option to purchase a Founder's Pack three days before Feb. 8, they will get a head start on the game.

Furthermore, on launch day, players will be able to choose from a number of new servers, including nine in Europe, ten in the United States, and two in South America.

In its analysis, unfortunately, Smilegate also noted that there will be no option to reserve a character name before playing.

Once players start playing, they will be able to reserve and claim their names by completing character customization.

'Lost Ark' Server List

PC Invasion stated that the team behind Raiders of the Lost Ark also issued a server list for each region's expected possibilities at launch.

Nevertheless, if population numbers rise sufficiently, more may be added, according to the blog post.

There will be four regions available at launch: EU Central, US East, US West, and SA East.

Oceanian players will be able to play, but they will not have their own server.

There will be nine servers in EU Central. The US East will have seven, whereas the US West will only have one. And there will be two servers in South America.

The server reset times are the final element given on the "Lost Ark" launch details page.

Each region will have its own set of dates and times.

As a result, US servers will restart a few hours after EU servers. At 1 a.m. ET, the servers will be reset (or 2 AM ET if Daylight Saving is in effect).

'Lost Ark' Founder's Pack

According to the announcement of Play Lost Ark, until Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, Founder's Packs will still be available for purchase.

Benefits from the Founder's Pack will be automatically applied to Steam customers. Customers will receive a key for their Founder's Pack on Monday, Feb. 7, or immediately upon purchase confirmation between 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 7 and 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 11, when their account will be charged.

The contents of Founder's Packs will be delivered to the player's account's Roster Storage, where they can access them and apply the skins to the characters of their choice.

Only the 15 classes available at launch will be able to use the Skins.

