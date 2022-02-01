Wordle Has Been Acquired by The New York Times, Will 'Initially' Be Free For Everyone: 3 Other Word-Guessing Games To Try

The popular word-guessing game Wordle has been acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure value. Additionally, the game will be 'initially' be free for everyone, which means it will be offered with a price in the future.

In relation to this, there are three other word-guessing games to try including the app Word Scapes.

The New York Times Bought Wordle Game, Will 'Initially' Be Free For Everyone

In the Twitter post of Wordle creator Josh Wardle, he disclosed that the news agency The New York Times bought his famous word-guessing game.

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

To further emphasize, the creator stated that the Wordle game will incorporate the daily word puzzle into The New York Times Games suite of word games, per The Verge.

Moreover, when Wordle transfers to The New York Times' site, it will initially stay free to new and existing players. Wardle also stated that he's working with The New York Times to safeguard users' existing victories and streak statistics. The New York Times' move, however, left open the possibility that the corporation will opt to put Wordle behind its paywall in the future.

Wardle added that managing the extremely popular game has "been a little overwhelming," especially since he's the only one who actually manages running the entire game.

In relation to this, the general manager for The New York Times Games Jonathan Knight said that "We could not be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game, and are honored to help bring Josh Wardle's cherished creation to more solvers in the months ahead."

With regards to the acquisition price, The New York Times revealed that Wordle was purchased for an undisclosed low-seven figure value.

Knight also added that "As part of our portfolio of games, Wordle will have an exciting future with the help of a team of talented engineers, designers, editors and more, furthering the user experience."

For background information, since The Crossword debuted in 1942, the New York Times Games have attracted players. Their team of professionals developed fun word and visual games, such as The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, Tiles, and Vertex, which were all released in 2014.

In 2021, their games created were played by over 500 million times, and one million Games subscriptions were obtained in December.

Meanwhile, since there is a possibility that this game will be offered soon with a subscription, CNET shared several other word-guessing games to try.

3 Other Word-guessing Games To Try

3. Word Master

Inspired by Wordle, Word Master gives you six chances to guess a five-letter word, but with a twist. This game uses the same gray, yellow, and green blocks as the original. To identify its difference with Wordle, Cnet stated that you do not have to wait 24 hours because Word Master gives endless games.

To play this game, head to this website.

2. Absurdle

Wordle's oppositional counterpart, Absurdle, claims to be the 'adversarial equivalent' of Wordle.

While Wordle nudges you in the correct direction with each guess, Absurdle, is deliberately trying to prevent giving you the answer. Absurdle does not choose a word for the player to guess at the start of the game.

Instead, it leverages the player's predictions to reduce the number of words on the list in order to make the game last as long as feasible. It's also possible that the final word won't include a yellow letter from one of your previous guesses.

You can make as many guesses as you like, which is advantageous, and the best score you can earn is four guesses.

To play this, head to their website.

1. Word Scapes

Wordscapes is a crossword puzzle that is a combination of Boggle and Words with Friends. At the bottom of the screen, you'll see a bank of letters, and at the top, there'll be a crossword problem.

You use the letters in your bank to construct words and to complete the crossword. You'll be rewarded with a landscape picture once you've completed the puzzle.

Wordscapes is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

