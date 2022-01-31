How to Quickly Cancel Spotify Subscription and Delete Your Account for Good

For those who are not in favor of Spotify's move to remove the music of Neil Young in the said platform, there are simple ways to quickly cancel your Spotify subscription or your account for good.

Keep in mind that you only have seven days to retrieve your account after doing the steps provided.

Spotify Subscription

Spotify, like Apple Music, is a virtual music streaming application that provides people to listen to millions of songs, podcasts, and videos from artists all over the world, per Pocket Lint.

The key distinctions between Spotify Free and Spotify Premium is that the free account, like radio stations, is ad-supported. Spotify is free to use on a PC, laptop, or smartphone, but the Spotify Premium subscription is required to enjoy the full service.

In another Spotify-related news, the podcast show The Joe Rogan Experience have been receiving a lot of criticism after airing numerous misconception about COVID-19, as previously reported here on iTech Post.

Calling out both the audio streaming platform and the comedian Joe Rogan, musician Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum to choose between his music or the mentioned podcast.

Unfortunately, last week, Spotify appears to have pulled Neil Young's songs following his recent ultimatum. As a result, it was evident that the audio streaming platform preferred The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to the iconic songwriter.

In relation to this, apart from the musician, numerous medical practitioners have also called out Spotify.

Read Also: Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Alternative? OPPO Rumored To Launch Competitor By Q3 2022

To provide background information, the audio streaming service is the official platform for Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has a $100 million deal with a firm.

Several anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists were on Rogan's show in the preceding year. These people promoted dubious drugs like ivermectin and pushed misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Slashgear also pointed out that Spotify lacks a disinformation policy, implying that they are unable to speak out against Rogan's podcast's content. Despite the fact that the program contains a lot of anti-vaccine misinformation, it has millions of listeners and has been widely shared on social media.

With the stated information, several Spotify subscribers have been boycotting the platform since then.

How To Cancel Your Spotify Subscription

Life Hacker clarified that you cannot withdraw your Spotify Premium subscription from the Spotify app, same as you cannot cancel it when you sign up for it. This only means that you must proceed to Spotify's website.

To cancel Spotify subscription, head to the Spotify Account page in your smartphone or computer's browser. If you are already logged in to Spotify on the web, proceed to Profile and select "Account."

Scroll down to the Your Plan section on the Account Overview page and select the "Change Plan" button. Click the "Cancel Premium" button after scrolling through the offered plans. To finish the canceling process, click the "Yes, Cancel" option.

Your Spotify account will not be deleted as a result of this action. Instead, when your current subscription expires, you'll be moved to the free version. This only means that you still have access to all of your saved music and playlists, so you may move it to another provider if you choose.

How To Delete Your Spotify Account For Good

From Spotify's Support website, you can entirely remove your account and data, including all of your playlists, listening history, and recommendations.

There are two ways that the method works. To begin, go to the Support page and click the "Close Your Account" button.

You'll need to contact Spotify customer service if you're a Premium subscriber. To avoid waiting over the phone, it is adviseable to switch to the free tier and wait for your Premium account to expire.

To close your account, go to the Customer Service website and write them an email. From there, Spotify will help you.

Keep in mind that within seven days, you can retrieve a deleted account (using a link that Spotify will email you). However, your account will be deleted after seven days.



Related Article: Spotify Chooses The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, Deletes Neil Young's Music