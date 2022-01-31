Facebook Metaverse Drops 3D Avatars for Messenger, Instagram: How to Use Them

3D avatars are coming to Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. The update for these virtual icons will introduce new avatars, facial shapes, and even assistive devices. People can use these 3D avatars as stickers, feed posts, FB profile pic and so much more!

For reference, the metaverse is a 3D virtual world that aims to blend VR, AR, and other social media platforms. Interested people can interact in this world through the use of digital avatars. It is worth emphasizing that the metaverse is deeply connected with blockchain and cryptocurrency. Overall, the metaverse is a brand-new internet experience.

The growing metaverse is taking one step forward with its expansion through the use of digital avatars. Facebook parent company Meta is further spreading the metaverse influence by adding its features on popular apps.

How to Use Facebook Metaverse 3D Avatars

According to CNET, Meta officially announced this 3D avatar update on Monday. Aigerim Shorman, Meta's GM of Avatars and Identity Distribution, said that "being able to offer avatars across all the platforms is one of our first steps towards making this vision for the metaverse a reality."

Note that avatar-creation tools were already existing on Oculus Quest gears. Fans expect that these features will be added to Meta's apps like Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram.

CNET explained that avatar creations will mainly work as sticker-pack-type emoji. These digital avatars will be fully customizable with unique gear like time-limited shirts and skin shaders. To be inclusive of users with disabilities, Meta also added assistive devices like cochlear implants, hearing aids, and wheelchairs.

Facebook already had avatar profile image options, so the new update will only add 3D animations to the platform. For Instagram, the avatar will be a completely new feature.

It is worth emphasizing that metaverse avatars also has its limitation. Although the 3D avatars are updated, they are still less dynamic compared to the ones on Oculus Quest. Also, be warned that avatars will not sync across platforms. This means users have to create a different avatar per app. According to Meta, users will be limited to one avatar per app, because avatars are designed to be "singular and humanoid based."

Metaverse Expansion: How to Use Avatars

According to The Verge, Shorman explained that "Since revealing our long-term vision of the metaverse at Connect 2021, we've continued building out this next evolution of social technology, building towards a future where you can sit in the same room as loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away or work naturally with a talented team that spans the globe."

He further described the metaverse as an "interconnected digital world" that "bridges VR and AR" to other platforms like the computer.

There is undeniably a lot of potential hidden in the metaverse, so fans can get their first taste by setting up their unique digital avatars.



