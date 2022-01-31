Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Release Date, Design, Rumors: February Unpacked Event Confirmed!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date will be coming sooner than expected, as Samsung announces its new Unpacked event for February.

According to a blog post by company president TM Roh, the tech giant will unveil its 2022 flagship phone range, which will most likely be called the Galaxy S22, at an Unpacked event.

The exact date for the Samsung Unpacked event was first rumored to be on Feb. 8 or Feb. 11, but just recently, it has been reportedly confirmed by Digital Trends, that the Samsung Unpacked event will be on Feb. 9.

Suspected Galaxy S22

The announcement for the event was accompanied by a teaser video that was also released for the new Galaxy S22.

According to GSMarena, one of their best-selling mobile devices, which was left out in 2021, is having a major comeback this year.

Although it will not be introduced as the Note line.

It is reported that the phone will adopt the lowest ever touch latency rate and a built-in stylus.

In addition to that, it is also rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs will have a resemblance with the last Galaxy Note released, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Read Also: Apple iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1 Update, Bug Fixes: Should You Upgrade Now? Check What iOS 15.3 Can Offer

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Rumors

TechRadar stated that the February 2022 Samsung event will pave the way for 2021's successors, Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The rumors and leaks about the device have been resurfacing thick and fast for all three devices in the line, namely Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

However, the release of the Galaxy Ultra S22 must fill the enormous shoes left by the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, which was canceled in 2021, much to the anger of Samsung devotees.

The Galaxy S22 is thus Samsung's next big flagship, and since the Galaxy Note 21 was canceled, it will be the company's first big traditional phone to come out in a year.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen stylus support and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at the same price as flagship phones, the Galaxy S22 is the next big Android phone for the vast majority of users.

The Unpacked 2022 Event

As reported by CNET, both in 2020 and 2019, Samsung had events in February, but they were the company's first events of the year in both years.

The S20 and S10 were presented as foldable phones, earbuds, and the company's S series, respectively.

Both of these events were followed by a new launch focused on the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Watch in August.

However, due to the global pandemic the collective still faces, numerous Samsung Unpacked events have been live-streamed recently and there is still a huge possibility that the upcoming one will almost certainly be.

Samsung's events were formerly streamed live on the company's YouTube channel as well as the company's website's homepage.

The Release

It is reported that the Unpacked event will be on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m ET Samsung will host a virtual event on its website.

During the event, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model, is set to steal the show.

According to leaks, it will be a successor to the Galaxy Note, which hasn't been updated since 2020.

This year, Samsung is anticipated to release three variants of its new phone, as it has in the past. That means a Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, as well as the anticipated Galaxy S22 Ultra, will most likely be released.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy S22 Rumors: New Leaks Release Early This Year from Display to Battery