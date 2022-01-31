Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Alternative? OPPO Rumored To Launch Competitor By Q3 2022

The Chinese technology company OPPO is rumored to release a cheaper alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. In addition to this, the anticipated device is also expected to release in the third quarter of 2022.

OPPO Will Launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Competitor

According to Digital Trends, the recently launched OPPO Find N is a well-received Galaxy Z Fold 3 challenger, and the company appears to be going all-in on the folding category.

Additionally, it seems that the Chinese technology company is working on a flippable phone to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3. Several reports stated that the rumored OPPO device will be less expensive than the Samsung hinged device, making it more accessible to Chinese and foreign consumers.

Unfortunately, it will also be yet another device unavailable in the United States.

To further emphasize the OPPO flip phone leaks, tipster Mukul Sharma claims through his Twitter account that the OPPO flip phone will be available in the third quarter of 2022, per 91 Mobiles.

However, we are not sure if the release date is for a China-only or global release. While the name of the foldable smartphone has yet to be revealed, it is expected to be released under the OPPO Find line.

91 Mobiles also furthered that the Chinese firm is also planning to release another foldable smartphone, possibly a successor to the OPPO Find N. The current foldable has a lot going for it, including a compact design that fits nicely in the hand and allows for a usable front display.

However, this resulted in a square shaped foldable display that can't accommodate as much contents as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There's no news on whether the replacement will keep the design language, but we expect it to be based on the same compact framework.

Since there is no specific specs and details released yet about the rumored OPPO flip phone, tracing back the previous OPPO Find N launch could help us identify the things to expect for the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Vs. OPPO Find N: Design

Android Headlines explained that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the OPPO Find N are both built of metal and glass, yet they have very different looks. The Z Flip 3 is a clamshell-style foldable with a horizontal hinge that folds vertically.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Find N works in the other direction, opening up like a book, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The two devices are comparable in width when folded, however the OPPO Find N is significantly shorter at all times.

Furthermore, the OPPO device features a display camera hole on both screens, however the Z Flip 3 only has one on the main screen due to its thin secondary panel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Vs. OPPO Find N: Display

The main display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 6.7 inches fullHD+ (2640 x 1080). That is a flat Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It does support HDR10+ video and has a max brightness of 1,200 nits.

That display features a camera hole in the middle, while the secondary display is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel with 260 x 512 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

For the OPPO Find N, it has a 7.1-inch primary display with a resolution of 1920 x 1792 pixels. That is a 1,000-nit LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Its secondary display has a resolution of 1972 x 988 pixels and measures 5.49 inches. Surprisingly, the second panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and is curved on the right side.

The top-left corner of these two displays has a display camera hole.



