[RUMOR] Apple Silicon iMac Pro Is Coming This Summer; Comes with a Mini LED Tech?

Apple fans might have to wait until summer for the rumored iMac Pro debut. Reliable Apple analyst Ross Young said panel shipments would start in August or September at the earliest.

For reference, Ross Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. He is an analyst who provides speculations based on indications from Apple's supply chain, similar to Ming-Chi Kuo. Notably, he has a reliable track record, including this report in 2021 about MacBook Pros featuring mini-LED displays with ProMotion.

Ross Young tweeted on Monday that the rumored 2022 iMac Pro with mini-LED technology could be delayed. He also pointed out that the new gadget might have fewer MiniLEDs than expected.

We expect panel shipments from June, but the product may not launch till August or September. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2022

Apple Silicon iMac Pro Rumors

Yong detailed his speculations on DSCC Weekly. He said "at the end of last year, we indicated a new MiniLED iMac Pro was coming in 2022. We thought it was coming in the spring, but we now hear it may be summer. Of course, it could be delayed further into the fall. One of the supply challenges Apple has with this product is obtaining more MiniLEDs," per 9to5Mac.

Young further elaborated that in terms of display, the incoming device will have fewer MiniLEDs when compared to iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Although this will disappoint a lot of fans, it is worth noting that the MiniLED technology will still provide higher brightness and better battery management than older units.

Young also pointed out that market sales on Apple's "LED MacBook Pro and iPad Pro are seeing strong demand and out-performing." This issue had ended up eating supplies from Apple's MiniLED panels, which caused delays.

Read Also: Apple NFC Wireless Tap-To-Pay Technology: iPhone Users May Soon Use Their Devices to Pay Contactless

iMac Rumors, Features, and Specs

According to MacRumors, Apple is busy working on a 27-inch iMac which will debut alongside a 24-inch iMac. Note that the 27-inch variant is rumored to include both the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips found on MacBook Pro models.

Apple hopes that this unit will help revive the "iMac Pro" brand name. Although its specs is supposed to be upgraded, it might bare similarities to the current 24-inch M1 iMac.

On the flip side, rumors suggest that the 24-inch variant will feature a miniLED backlight. Both units might feature a refreshed design with slimmer black bezels and new color options.

2022 Apple Silicon iMac Pro Release Date

It should be emphasized that all the information listed above is strictly rumors and speculations. Apple has yet to announce the debut of any of these products, so details are subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and some level of skepticism.

For more reliable updates, Apple fans are recommended to bookmark and visit the official website. Hopefully, a new schedule and launch date for the incoming device will be posted in the next few months.



