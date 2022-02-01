Finally! Falcon 9 Launches Italian Radar Into Orbit, Attempt Two Rocket Launches In The Next Few Days

After four days of major delays due to weather issues, a SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launched an Italian radar monitoring satellite into orbit on Jan. 31.

Moreover, SpaceX also plans another two Falcon 9 rocket launches this week

Falcon 9 Launches Italian Radar Into Orbit

To further emphasize the launch, the Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at At 6:11 p.m. ET, per SpaceNews.com.

In addition, the Cosmo-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG 2) satellite for the Italian space agency ASI and the Italian military was launched by the rocket's upper stage an hour following the blastoff.

SpaceNews.com also further noted that few minutes following the liftoff, the rocket's first stage landed at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral.

The launcher was designed as a side booster for the Falcon Heavy's triple-core rocket, and it was previously launched on the second and third Falcon Heavy missions in 2019.

Additionally, it was the first time a Falcon Heavy side booster was modified to a Falcon 9 booster.

For background information, Republic World reported that Elon Musk's aerospace company was expected to launch the CSG-2 mission of its Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Jan. 27.

However, due to due to the adverse weather condition, they decided to postpone the said launch.

The rocket was then fueled on Friday, Jan. 28, but the mission was still canceled owing to thick clouds and strong winds.

Moreover, a cruiser ship ventured into the "no-go zone" downrange of Cape Canaveral, forcing the launch to be postponed on Sunday, Jan. 30, as well.

Finally, on Monday, Jan. 31, SpaceX successfully caught its window and launched the Italian Space Agency's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 satellite into orbit.

The ship was unable to be shifted in time for the Falcon 9 to pass through the window.

On the other hand, the 2,200-kilogram satellite is the second in a fleet of four satellites designed to replace the initial Cosmo-SkyMed satellites launched between 2007 and 2010, per SpaceNews.com.

The second-generation satellites, similar with the first-generation satellites, produces X-band synthetic aperture radar pictures, but it can also capture photos of two places hundreds of kilometers distant at the same time.

Following the recent launch, it appears that SpaceX plans two other flights this week.

SpaceX Plans Another Two Falcon 9 Rocket Launches This Week

According to CNET, SpaceX is aiming to start the week off right, with another two Falcon 9 flights planned over the next two days, including possible back-to-back launches from Florida within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, a Starlink launch from nearby Kennedy Space Center is planned, followed by a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office from California on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

If the company manages to release two other launches in less than 48 hours, this will reached another milestone for the shortest period for a single launch provider.

When the mentioned missions was launched, it will be SpaceX's fourth takeoff in 2022.

In addition to this, all three flights will be broadcasted live starting around 10 minutes before takeoff.



