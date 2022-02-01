Pinterest 'Try On for Home Decor' Tool Will Allow Its Users to Preview Furniture Using AR, They Will Also Introduce Similar App For Cosmetics

Following the success of Try On for eyeshadow, Pinterest announced a new AR-based tool that allow users to preview furniture before buying them.

In addition to this, pinners can preview furniture from Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair.

Pinterest 'Try On for Home Decor' Tool Allow Users to Preview Furniture Using AR

In the recent blog post posted by Pinterest, the visual discovery engine for finding ideas announced on Jan. 31 that they are launching the "Try On for Home Décor" tool.

This is an augmented reality-based shopping experience for pinners looking for home decor ideas on Pinterest.

Through the Pinterest's latest AR technology, pinners can use the Pinterest Lens camera to digitally place items from US shops, such as Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair in their homes and try before they buy the furniture.

Furthermore, the Try On for Home Decor tool delivers the offline purchasing experience online, allowing Pinners to envision new products in their space and go from inspiration to reality all from their device.

Moreover, the Try On helps individuals analyze and identify what's suitable for them because they come to the platform to shop early in their decision-making phase.

The virtual home design experience will be available on over 80,000 shoppable pins, while the virtual beauty experience will be available on 14,000 shoppable pins.

The company also claims that pinners are five times more likely to buy Try On-enabled pins than regular pins.

Read Also: How to Quickly Cancel Spotify Subscription and Delete Your Account for Good

In addition to this, Pinterest SVP of Engineering Jeremy King stated in the said blog post that "Since the pandemic began, we're seeing more digitally savvy shoppers than ever before, as millions of people now expect virtual and mobile options to try before they buy, see personalized recommendations, and gather information as part of their decision making process."

King also added that they are working to improve technologies like AR Try On and make Pinterest a buying platform that takes consumers from inspiration to purchase from wherever in the app.

Try On for Home Decor is a Lens-powered product that follows the success of Try On for lipsticks and eyeshadows.

Pinterest AR Try On Cosmetics

Last year, the San Francisco-based visual discovery tool announced that they debuted their latest augmented reality feature, AR Try on for eyeshadow, with the items from Lancome, YSL, Urban Decay, and NYX Cosmetics.

In relation to this, customers could visit Pinterest to shop and get ideas, discover new brands and items before purchasing.

With the Try On cosmetics feature, the company claims that this step could help consumers decide which products to buy.

Pinners can now utilize AR technology to try on and shop cosmetic products live in the iOS or Android app with eyeshadow Try on, powered by Lens.

Simply search for eyeshadows using the Lens camera, try on in-stock colors, then purchase through the shop.

Furthermore, people can also sort product results by color, price range, and brand, and pin to a board for later.

Additionally, they can also look at a "more like this" section to see other Pins with similar hues and filter recommendations by their own skin tone range.

When searching for eyeshadow-related topics in text search, the experience will be live as well.



Related Article: OPPO Air Glass Release, Specs: What 'Assisted Reality' Is and How it Differs From the Google Glass