Tesla Recalls 54k Cars to Disable 'Rolling Stop' in Self-Driving Software That Poses Safety Risks

Tesla Inc. is recalling around 54,000 vehicles to conduct updates that would disable the "rolling stop" functionality in its "Full Self-Driving Beta" (FSD Beta) software that is said to be "posing safety risks."

Tesla Recall

According to Reuters, the recall will cover models that have Tesla's FSD Beta software, including some Model S and Model X (2016-2022), Model 3 (2017-2022), and Model Y (2020-2022).

The FSD Beta software is being tested on public roads on select models.

However, Tesla reminds users that drivers must be ready to take over any time on models with the software.

Safety concerns are being raised because the FSD Beta may still let the vehicles roll through intersections.

As long as the "rolling stop" functionality remains enabled, vehicles with the FSD software could drive through all-way stop signs.

In order to use the feature, the vehicles must be going at or below 5.6 mph when approaching an intersection, with no "relevant" moving cars, pedestrians, or bicyclists in the vicinity.

Further, according to the Reuters report, all roads leading to the crossroads need to have speed limits of 30 mph or less.

The vehicles would subsequently be able to drive past the intersection at speeds ranging from 0.1 to 5.6 miles per hour without having to come to a complete stop.

Tesla agreed to the call of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to disable the rolling stops by conducting an over-the-air software update.

The Verge cited a document in its report that says the reason why NHTSA has issued a safety recall notice is that when cars fail to stop at a stop sign, they increase the risk of an accident.

In 2021, the NHTSA reported that the number of traffic accidents inflated by 18.4%, the highest increase since 2006.

Moreover, The Verge also explained that drivers of select models with FSD Beta can choose between three modes: (1) Chill, (2) Average, and (3) Assertive.

The "Assertive" mode goes with a warning that the vehicle may change lanes more frequently, not exit passing lanes, and perform rolling stops.

There are no reports if these options will also be removed along with the rolling stops feature.

Read Also: Tesla Full Self-Driving Upgrade Ready for Download; Warning Released It May Do the "Wrong Thing at the Worst Time"

Safety Concerns

One of the reasons being cited on the call to disable the rolling stops feature is that it can violate state policies that require vehicles to come to a complete stop.

This has also garnered attention on social media.

There were also some car accidents that were being linked to this issue because the vehicles affected have the FSD software.

Aside from this, Reuters also included some previous investigations, such as when Tesla decided to include games to be played by passengers on the front center touchscreen that NHTSA cited as a "distraction" to that driver, which in turn can cause accidents.

Tesla said they were not aware of any accidents or injuries that are related to the use of the feature.

Users affected by the recall will be notified through an email to be sent out no later than March 28.

Related Article: Tesla Building Fleet Of Self-Driving 'Model S' And 'Model X' Taxis