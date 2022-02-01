Xbox Game Pass February 2022 List: 'CrossfireX,' 'Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition;' 'FFXII' Leaving?

Good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers! The video game company released numerous additional titles to play this month including "CrossfireX," and "Contrast."

Unfortunately, Xbox also announced that "FFXII" will be leaving this February 15 along with other game titles.

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 List

In the recent blog post by the Microsoft-owned video gaming brand Xbox, Xbox Game Pass community lead Megan Spurr announced numerous titles to watch out for this month.

Spurr noted that on the said post that they will be offering several games whether players want to tame even more dinosaurs, smash castles with custom-built siege engines, or test their skills in rogue-like experiences. The community lead also added that they are offering games for all ages and different interests.

In addition to this, the video game company also emphasize the Xbox Game Pass February 2022 titles to watch out for.

Xbox Game Pass For February 3

The first title to watch out for is the "Contrast," Xbox explained that players will be able to xplore a dreamy 1920s vaudevillian environment where they can freely shift in and out of shadow. Additionally, players will also be tasked with assisting a little girl named Didi in unraveling the mystery of her problematic family and the dark secrets that must be revealed in order to change her destiny.

On the same date, the "Dreamscaper" will also be released.

This game is an action roguelike featuring a waking or dreaming gameplay cycle that can be played indefinitely. By night, players will be able to explore their subconscious, confronting nightmares in a world that is always changing and packed with unique goods, talents, and challenges.

Moreover, players must also explore Redhaven by day, form friends, and acquire permanent enhancements to have the next dream with more strength than ever.

Apart from "Contrast" and "Dreamscaper," Xbox will also release "Telling Lies."

"Telling Lies" is a non-linear investigative thriller game that focuses around a collection of privately recorded video chats. This game is perfect for those who are into solving games.

Xbox Game Pass For February 10

For February 10, Xbox will be releasing five games that players should watch out for.

The said titles are "Besiege" (Game Preview), "CrossfireX," "Edge of Eternity," "Skul: The Hero Slayer," and "The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom."

To provide short description of some of the mentioned games, "Besiege" is a physics-based game in which players build war vehicles to destroy fortifications, annihilate legions of warriors, navigate hazards, and solve physics puzzles.

Meanwhile, "CrossfireX" is a single-player game which players will be able to take command of a Global Risk force as they go across enemy territory in order to save a captured teammate and uncover the Black List Mercenary group's dark secrets.

While "Skul: The Hero Slayer" is a fast-paced adventure rogue-lite game. There are 100 playable characters each with their own unique powers and a plethora of goods that can create wild combinations.

Xbox Game Pass For February 14

On the other hand, Xbox will introduce two additional games namely, "Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition," and "Infernax."

"Infenax" follows the adventures of a great knight that comes home to discover his nation ravaged by wicked powers.

Video Games Chronicle explained that except for "Contrast" (cloud and console) and "CrossfireX," all games will be available for console, cloud, and PC (console only).

The Ultimate Survivor Edition includes DLC expansion packs as well as "Ark Survival Evolved," which is presently available on Xbox Game Pass.

Is 'FFXII' Leaving?

Since there are numerous additional games, several games are also leaving Xbox Games Pass on February 15.

The said games include "Control," "Code Vein," "Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age," "The Medium," "Project Winter," and "The Falconeer."

Siliconera clarified that "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" can be played on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

